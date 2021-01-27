DES MOINES — The Ottumwa boys bowling team reached a team score of 3,000 for the fifth time in seven duals this season. The Bulldog bowlers swept Des Moines North with a 935-pin win secured by the OHS boys and a win by the OHS girls at Merle Hay Lanes.
The Ottumwa girls posted 2,603 on Thursday against North, winning easily by well over 1,000 pins. Randi O'Leary posted a 201 average to lead the Bulldogs, including a 210 second game as Ottumwa nearly doubled up North (1,799-981) during the individual games.
"It was about the same story as the previous day (a dual win at Ankeny). We saw some improvement in our spare shooting," Ottumwa head girls bowling coach Doug Techel said. "Randi had a good meet. We also bowled two freshmen (Katelin Valentine and Hannalee Songer) this meet to get them some good experience."
The Ottumwa boys finished posting a score of 3,053 against the Polar Bears. Clayton Morris took his turn to lead the Bulldogs, posting a 213 average including a team-leading 216 in the second game.
Mason Konrad was right behind Morris, opening with a 203 before posting 210 in the second game for a 413 series. Dylan Glick had the best game of any Ottumwa bowler with a 218 in the opener on the way to finishing with a 407 series for the Bulldogs.
Brayden Songer rolled a 201 in the second game to finish with a 193 average. Ryan Johnson added a 183 average for the Ottumwa boys while Logan Shoemaker closed out individual play for the Bulldogs posting a 307 two-game series.
Olivia Pilcher finished with the second-highest series among the Ottumwa girls, posting a 369 with consistent games of 184 and 185. Zoe Seamans averaged 182 for the day, including a team-best 195 opening game, while Valentine finished with a 343 series featuring games of 167 and 176.
Liberty Welch opened with a 172 for the Ottumwa girls on the way to finishing with a 321 two-game series score. Hannalee Songer followed a 141 opening game with a 142 to finish with a 283 series.
Ottumwa (8-0) returns to Des Moines on Tuesday to bowl against Des Moines East at Bowlerama Lanes. Action gets underway at 3:30 p.m.