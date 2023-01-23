OTTUMWA — Trailing by 21 pins with just seven frames left in the 21st and final baker game of the day, Ottumwa head girls bowling coach Doug Techel had a message for his team.
"This is not over," Techel said.
Over the next seven frames, the Bulldogs didn't leave a single pin standing. At least until the final ball of the 10th and final frame.
By that point, it hardly mattered. Ottumwa rallied to win the third and final baker game of the championship match with Keokuk, 193-168, to claim the third-annual Ottumwa Invitational baker tournament on Saturday at Champion Bowl.
"It's a testament to what these girls can do," Techel said. "They didn't bowl their greatest, but when they were down they didn't give up. There was a chance in that last game. The girls didn't give up. Keokuk made a few mistakes and we capitalized.
"You never know what's around the corner of this game. Keokuk had a couple of splits and we threw some strikes. You just never know what's going to happen."
The Ottumwa girls secured a spot in their own tournament's semifinal round for the first time after producing the top team score in the 15 rounds of baker games that determined the seeding for bracket play. The Bulldogs were the only team to top 1,000 pins in the opening five games, building an early 99-pin lead over Keokuk.
Ottumwa and Keokuk produced the top two scores in qualifying with the Bulldogs pulling away in the final five games to beat the Chiefs by 137 pins, earning the only bye out of the quarterfinals. The wait grew longer for Ottumwa to compete in the semifinals as North Scott rallied to earn a 2-1 win over Muscatine in the quarterfinals, taking a 161-147 win over the Muskies in the second game before a clutch 10th-frame strike helped the Lancers earn a 157-154 win in the third and decisive game of the round.
"This was nothing like a normal meet," Ottumwa junior Katelin Valentine said. "The first 15 games were like any normal day bowling, but it was more stressful when we got into bracket play."
North Scott put the pressure squarely on the Bulldogs by winning a tight opening game in the semifinal match. The Lancers followed the 179-161 win by taking an early lead in the second baker game, seeking to sweep Ottumwa out of the tournament.
"There was more stress that came on," Valentine said. "You can hear the other team cheering. Even if they aren't doing the best, the cheering still gets in your head."
The Bulldogs, however, were able to bounce back rallying to edge North Scott 184-172 to force a third and decisive game. Ottumwa continued to find clutch strikes and spares while the Lancers began to battle the lanes, leading to first-ball splits and pins left standing allowing the Bulldogs to put away a 173-136 win clinching a match-up with Keokuk in the tournament finals.
"We tried to joke around with each other and kept ourselves relaxed," Valentine said. "It's little things like silly breaks or seeing smiles on the faces of your teammates that helps everyone's attitudes overall."
Keokuk had drama of their own to reach the girls final, sweeping Fairfield in two games despite nearly being pushed to a third game in the quarterfinals by their Southeast Conference rivals. Needing a spare and seven more pins on the final ball, Rae Ehret left a single pin standing on the second ball of the 10th frame allowing Keokuk to clinch a 159-123, 136-129 win over the Trojans.
"That's as close as the girls have come to beating Keokuk in any match," Fairfield head bowling coach Chad LaRue said. "This was an eye-opening experience. I think we kind of settled in as it went along. For both our boys and girls, they've seen this and know what they have to compete against going forward."
Keokuk edged Louisa-Muscatine in two games, 205-201 and 206-187 with four late strikes clinching the girls semifinal sweep. The Louisa-Muscatine boys appeared poised to roll their way past the competition for a team title after producing a 3,139 team score in qualifying, including nearly rolling a perfect game finishing with a 299, before sweeping Fairfield in the quarterfinals 204-168 and 212-167.
"The boys really worked hard and improved throughout the day," LaRue said. "With some of the scores that Louisa-Muscatine were producing, it was going to be hard for anyone to keep up with them."
North Scott, however, was able to beat the Falcons at their own game. After sweeping Keokuk (197-172, 191-125) and Marshalltown (171-161, 189-159), the Lancer boys rallied late to top L&M 211-195 in the opening baker game of the championship match before finishing the day with a 241, beating the Falcons by 78 pins to clinch the boys team title.
"We've gone up against Louisa-Muscatine before. We knew it would be tough," North Scott head bowling coach Marie Tharp said. "I've told the guys all season it's all about filling the frames. If you want to beat (Louisa-Muscatine), you have to be aggressive and stay on top in your bowling."
The same could be said for Ottumwa, who got four strikes in the final six frames of the opening game against Keokuk to edge the Chiefs 176-166 moving within one game of claiming the tournament title. Keokuk, however, had a rally of their own taking control of the second game late to earn a 182-164 win clinched by three straight strikes in the 10th sending the final match of the tournament to a final game.
Keokuk jumped to a quick lead with three strikes in the first three frames. Ottumwa left the first frame of the final game open, allowing the Chiefs to build early momentum.
"We don't pay attention to the scoreboard, but it's stressful because you can see those strikes going down on the other lane," Valentine said. "You just have to focus on yourself, your shots and make everything count."
After leaving a single pin standing in the first frame, Ottumwa would not leave a pin standing for nine straight frames forcing Keokuk to remain perfect or risk letting the Bulldogs back in the match. That pressure ultimately led to single pins left standing in three of four frames midway through the match, including a pair of single-pin spare attempts that missed, before a four-pin split to open the 10th frame took the Chiefs out of contention in the championship game.
"We just focused on picking up our spares just to give ourselves a chance," Valentine said. "You assume you'll see those single pins get picked up. When you see those shots miss, you can see the pressure is starting to get to the other team. It's like a breath of fresh air. You realize you have a chance to catch up and pull ahead."
The Ottumwa boys fell in the quarterfinals of their home tournament on Saturday. After finishing sixth in qualifying with score of 2,716, the Bulldogs were swept by Marshalltown in bracket play 184-149 in game one and 210-194 in game two as four straight strikes to close the match clinched the Bobcat win.
"I made a wrong adjustment and it took half-a-game to make the adjustment, so the first game (against Marshalltown) is on me," Ottumwa head boys bowling coach Tom Maher said. "The guys didn't blink in the second game. They stayed right in there. If we make one spare, we win that game. From a learning standpoint, we did really well. We put guys in positions they had never been in before. They stood up and did well."
