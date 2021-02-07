MUSCATINE — The Ottumwa girls bowling team used strong baker games last year to put away the program's sixth state championship.
On Saturday, the Bulldog bowlers again proved what they're capable of with a tournament title on the line. After a slow start in the baker rounds, Ottumwa used games of 215 and 266 to help secure the championship at the Muscatine Invitational on Saturday, finishing with a team score of 2,713 and a 113-pin win over Davenport West.
"I thought that we bowled better than what we have been," Ottumwa head girls bowling coach Doug Techel said. "Our spare shooting was a little better, but we ran into some foul problems.
"We started out with a terrible baker game of 125, but we had a couple games that again showed what we're capable of doing."
Brooklyn Welch led the Ottumwa girls with a 405 series, including a 216 in the second game. Zoe Seamans added a 189 average, opening the tournament with a 205, while Liberty Welch posted a pair of 179 individual games for a 358 series total.
The Ottumwa boys finished third in the Muscatine Invitational, posting a team score of 2,882. Class 1A state championship favorite Louisa-Muscatine won the boys team title with a score of 3,165, beating out Clinton by just 67 pins.
Both Ottumwa teams will compete on Tuesday in the CIML Metro Conference tournament. Action at Bowlerama Lanes in Des Moines gets underway at 11 a.m.