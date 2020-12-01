OTTUMWA — Normal. That certainly would not describe Tuesday afternoon's season-opening dual with Davis County for the Ottumwa High School bowling teams.
At least Zoe Seamans finished the unique day off in a somewhat normal fashion. Just like she did in clinching the third state championship in four years for the Ottumwa girls, Seamans finished Tuesday's season-opening win with a strike as the Bulldog girls and boys both picked up wins over Davis County at a much-quieter and less-crowded Champion Bowl.
"It's kind of like jumping right back into it, almost like there was never even a break between the seasons," Seamans said.
Seamans rolled the final three of a six-strike run for the OHS girls to close out a 968-pin win over the Mustangs. The defending 3A state champions opened the season posting a score of 2,840, including a 208 in the final game of a baker rotation in which Ottumwa came within two pins of reaching 1,000 in five games.
"After the nerves shook off, the girls really bowled well," Ottumwa head girls bowling coach Doug Techel said. "They were just trying too hard early. This is a whole different atmosphere. We kind of bowled against ourselves."
Seamans and Randi O'Leary were the only female bowlers on Tuesday to average over 200 pins in the individual rounds. Seamans, in her fourth year starting for the Bulldog girls, led the way with a 417 two-game total including a 228 in the second game while O'Leary posted a 403 mark with games of 210 and 193.
Olivia Pilcher led OHS in the opening game of the 2020-21 season, posting a 223 on the way to finishing with a 375 total. Brooklyn and Liberty Welch each posted 160 two-game averages with Brooklyn Welch finishing with a 327 two-game total in her varsity debut.
"Zoe and Randi bowled well. Olivia bowled well. The three that we're going to count on throughout the year bowled well while the other three bowlers continued to improve," Techel said. "The new girls were going to be nervous no matter what. It might have made them even more nervous with more fans here. Right now, it's a matter of improving ourselves. We missed a lot of spares, which having just four or five practices contributed to that.
"It's going to be a different type of year for everybody in every sport. It's going to be what it's going to be."
High school bowling, like all winter sports, are being played this year with guidelines in place to help limit the spread of COVID-19. One of those guidelines is that no visiting fans are allowed to attend certain events including high school bowling.
Davis County finished with an opening girls team score of 1,872, led by a 170 two-game average from Kodi Pearson. The Mustang boys, meanwhile, proved to be very competitive with the Ottumwa boys only finishing 260 pins shy of last year's third-place team in Class 2A.
Lane Johnson led the Davis County boys with a 369 two-game total. Head coach Jason Rook, however, noticed a huge difference as the Mustangs begin a season in which most of their meets will be played without their own fans able to attend.
"For us not being able to have fans to support us, that energy has to come from within the players themselves," Rook said. "I understand why we're doing it, but it just doesn't feel normal. This is my fourth season. I know what normal feels like. This place is usually packed. It's much louder. It just didn't feel the same today."
Adding to the unusual feel of the day for Clayton Morris was a lost thumb slug during practice. Sans thumb slug, Morris finished with a 166 in his first game.
After the thumb slug was retrieved between games, Morris led the way to Ottumwa taking a 126-pin lead over the Mustangs into the baker rotation. Five straight strikes allowed Morris to finish with a 232 in the second game, coming within one pin of six strikes to finish the round, as the OHS senior led the Bulldog boys on opening day with a 199 two-game average pacing Ottumwa's season-opening 2,838 team score.
"To me, it felt like an entirely different game," Morris said. "It was a good experience for the first game of the year. It was definitely more quiet. I think, for everyone, we're still getting used to the new atmosphere of the meets this season. It meant a lot of have this meet, especially to celebrate Senior Night, considering we didn't even know if we'd have a season this year."
Both Ottumwa bowling teams are scheduled to host Marshalltown and Fairfield next Tuesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. Davis County will have their home fans in attendance for their next meet as the Mustangs host Centerville and Knoxville at Davis County Lanes next Tuesday at 4 p.m.
"We had a unique atmosphere and bowled on the toughest lane in the house," Ottumwa head boys bowling coach Tom Maher said. "At this time of the year, it's not really about the score. It's about the pressure.
"We've just got to get used to the fact we're not going to have the same energy from the crowd we've normally have. There were a lot of emotions we went through. We'll be fine moving forward."