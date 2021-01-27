ANKENY — The Great Escape was the home of the greatest scoring day so far for the Ottumwa boys bowling team.
The Bulldogs bounced back from a fourth-place finish in their inaugural home baker tournament over the weekend, posting 3,400 for the first time this season. Ottumwa beat out Ankeny by 510 pins, pulling away in the baker rounds after building a 236-pin advantage though the two rounds of individual games on Wednesday.
"The boys were very consistent all day long," Ottumwa boys bowling coach Tom Maher said. "They did a good job of adjusting to the lanes and taking care of business."
The Ottumwa girls, meanwhile, won by 209 pins over Ankeny with a team score of 2,689. Olivia Pilcher led the way for the OHS girls with a 196 average, including a 233 second game that helped the Bulldogs open a 143-pin lead over the Hawkettes heading into the baker rounds.
Brooklyn Welch edged out Zoe Seamans on average by a single pin (178-177) despite a 197 second game from Seamans. Liberty Welch posted a 335 two-game series while Randi O'Leary edged Makenzie Fischer by a single pin, 317-316, to post the fifth-best individual series score for the Bulldogs.
"Olivia bowled well and Zoe bowled a good second game," Ottumwa girls bowling coach Doug Techel said. "Our bakers were good except for the first game. We really need to cut down on our missed spares if we want to be competitive in our substate."
Five of Ottumwa's six bowlers for the varsity boys posted 200-plus averages on Wednesday. Braydon Songer led the way for the Bulldog boys with games of 244 and 233 for a 477 series, edging Clayton Morris by eight pins. Morris opened with a 243 for Ottumwa.
Reiley Freeman had a consistent day for the OHS boys, finishing with a 218 average including a 221 opening game and a 215 score in game two. Richard Garrett finished with a 213 average, posting individual games of 216 and 210, while Mason Konrad went from a 204 opening game to 213 in the second game to finish with a 417 series. Dylan Glick averaged 195 on the day for the Bulldogs.
Ottumwa is right back on the lanes on Thursday. The Bulldogs (7-0) head to Merle Hay Lanes in Des Moines to roll against CIML Metro rival North High School at 3 p.m.