OTTUMWA — The plan as always this season is to compete against the best high school bowlers in the state this February.
Before Ottumwa can compete against the best, the Bulldogs are competing against themselves early in the 2020-21 season. While both OHS bowling teams scored wins on Tuesday at Champion Bowl over Marshalltown, the Ottumwa boys were the only ones to improve their score topping 3,000 for the first time since finishing third in last year's Class 2A state tournament with a score of 3,073 beating the Bobcats by 443 pins.
"The boys were more focused and we've had a little more practice time," Ottumwa head boys bowling coach Tom Maher said. "The guys are used to bowling together a little more. They know what to expect. We still left a few pins out there, but we haven't had nearly the amount of practice or repetition we normally have.
"I was really pleased with the baker games. We shot 1,055. I'll take that all the time right now."
Reiley Freeman took his turn leading the Bulldogs in the individual games, posting a 417 total score with two consistent games of 205 and 212. Braydon Songer had a chance to top his junior teammate, reaching 408 with one ball left to throw needing a strike to post a 209 average.
It wasn't to be. Songer left two pins standing, settling for a 208 average with a closing game of 227 that put Ottumwa's team score over 2,000 heading into the baker rounds.
"That's okay. It's good that we have multiple people shooting that high," Songer said.
Songer would plenty of 10th-frame strikes in the five baker games, closing out a 244 opening game for the Bulldogs with closing strikes that allowed Ottumwa to open a 337-pin advantage.
After closing out a 211 in the fourth game, moving Ottumwa to 2,850 for the day, Songer helped the Bulldogs close out their second win in style recording the final three of a five-strike run by OHS over the final three frames of the fifth and final baker game.
"I was pretty hopeful about how we would bowl. We made a lot of improvements and felt a lot more comfortable out there," Songer said. "We got some split pick ups in the bakers that helped take the team up a notch. I was just trying to be consistent in the final frame and do my job."
The depth of the Bulldogs boys extended to the junior varsity ranks. Richard Garrett averaged 204 in his two games while Charlie Handling averaged 190, better two-game marks then all but one Marshalltown bowler. Demetri Ferneau led all male bowlers with a 218 average for the Bobcats set up by a remarkable 255 opening game.
"I think we missed just three spares in the baker games and made those back-to-back splits during the final baker game before striking out," Maher said. "When you have to throw out a 179 average to take a 187, I'll take that every day. It's a good team set. Everyone is close and consistent."
The Ottumwa girls didn't quite top their season-opening total of 2,840 rolled last week in a season-opening win over Davis County. The Bulldogs finished with a score of 2,808, shaking off two sub-par baker games by scoring 203 and 245 to open a 356-pin lead over the Bobcats.
Zoe Seamans once again led the OHS girls with games of 214 and 215, producing the best average of any Bulldog bowler on Tuesday. Seamans rolled a final strike to close out the final baker game, putting OHS back over 2,800 for the second time in as many meets while clinching a 359-pin win over Marshalltown.
"Individually, we did okay. We had three unacceptable baker games," Ottumwa head girls bowling coach Doug Techel said. "I'm proud of both Zoey and Liberty Welch (who rolled a pair of 200 games). I don't think Liberty missed a spare all day.
"We've got some work to do on the baker side to be able to compete at state. This team is very capable of doing that. We've got to get it in our heads that we are our own competition this year and we have to improve each and every week."
The Ottumwa bowling teams will return home on Tuesday to host Fairfield at 2 p.m.