DES MOINES — The Ottumwa High School boys bowling team vaulted into the holiday break posting their best score of the season on Tuesday.
Facing a stiff charge in the baker rotation from Des Moines Lincoln, the Bulldogs responded with a 234 in the fourth baker game and a 191 in the final game, pulling away late for a 116-pin Iowa Alliance conference win over the Railsplitters at Bowlerama Lanes. Ottumwa posted a season-best team score of 2,997, including a 1,016 total in the five baker games.
Ryan Johnson led the Ottumwa boys with a two-game series score of 455, one pin better than Bulldog senior teammate Logan Shoemaker. Charlie Handling added a 186 average, three total pins ahead of Tayte Walker. Aiden Hoskins added a 331 two-game series total.
"We struggled in the first half of individual games until we got adjusted to the condition (of the lanes)," Ottumwa head boys bowling coach Tom Maher said. "The boys bowled well from that point on."
Trailing by 86 pins entering the baker rounds, Lincoln rolled four straight strikes to begin cutting into the lead. The Railsplitters cut the lead all the way down to 27 pins after three baker games.
"We were able to weather the storm," Maher said. "We have been showing little glimpses all year of what we are capable of. We were very good with our mental approach and the way we adjusted."
The Ottumwa junior varsity boys also posted their best team score of the season with a 1,719 total. Luke Sprau rolled a two-game series score of 313 while Josh Lee added a 189 average.
The Ottumwa girls suffered their first loss of the season, falling 84 pins short of the Railsplitters. The Bulldogs finished with a team score of 2,543. Callie Eckert's two-game series total of 437 led the way for Lincoln, who improved to 6-0 overall on the season and 5-0 in the Iowa Alliance conference.
Katelin Valentine and Megan Prado each posted series scores of 375 to lead the Bulldog girls, exactly one pin ahead of Mackenzie Clubb's 187 average. Madi Greene added a 325 two-game series, eight pins ahead of Ottumwa teammate Olivia Moughler. Hannalee Songer added a 265 two-game series for the Bulldogs.
"We had a pretty lackluster performance," Ottumwa head girls bowling coach Doug Techel said. "We missed way too many spares to be competitive. The lanes were kind of tricky, but we should have been able to shoot better spares."
Both the Ottumwa boys (4-3, 3-2 Iowa Alliance) and Ottumwa girls (6-1, 4-1 Iowa Alliance) will be back in action at Des Moines North on Jan. 10. Action at Game Day Lanes begins at 3 p.m.
