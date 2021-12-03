OTTUMWA — Confidence.
In bowling, it takes plenty of confidence to step up and knock down whatever pins remain standing when every single one need to fall during a frame.
It will be even more important this year to play with plenty of confidence if the Ottumwa Bulldogs plan on ending the year bringing home another state championship banner. The home opener for both OHS teams saw the two-time defending 3A state champion Bulldog girls improve by nearly 300 pins from their season-opening effort two days earlier at Southeast Polk, posting a 2,803 team score that beat out Davis County by well over 1,000 pins.
Even with that improvement, head coach Doug Techel feels his team still has plenty of room to grow. The all-important baker games, which will ultimately where state team titles are won or lost this year, saw the Bulldog girls come up short on Thursday in the home opener of a score that would be needed to bring home the program's 11th overall state championship in February.
"Spare shooting is going to be at a premium this year," Techel said. "We missed too many spares. That's also a work in progress. It was all in all a pretty good day, but we're shooting for a 1,000 in the baker games. We ended up finishing with a 935 baker total. There were a few lower-scoring games that, if we put together a few more spares, we're right where we want to be.
"We just need to keep working at it. It's all about progression. It's all about getting better with each meet."
Both Ottumwa varsity teams came out on top against the Mustangs and Ankeny. The Bulldog boys cracked 3,000 for the second straight meet as a 452 close in the final two baker games clinched a 660-pin win over Davis County. Ottumwa is now 3-0 on the season after beating Ankeny by nearly 800 pins on Thursday.
"This is about within 100 pins of what we're capable of shooting when we're really rolling it," Ottumwa head boys bowling coach Tom Maher said. "We ran into one situation on one pair where the type of bowlers we were rolling against carried the oil with their throws down the lane quite a bit. That ended up creating a hang-spot out there that took us awhile to figure out how to get around that."
Ryan Johnson used a slight adjustment between games to ultimately post the top average among all bowlers that competed on Thursday at Champion Bowl. After matching teammate Charlie Handling with a 210, the best opening game among the Ottumwa boys, Johnson made a slight move that ultimately paid off in a 35-pin improvement in the second game and an overall average of 228 to lead the Bulldogs.
"I moved a couple boards to the right and threw the ball smoother than I was at the beginning of the day," Johnson said. "I didn't really expect to come out with the best average of the day. It was surprising to see just how much a simple move can totally change your score."
Down at the other end of Champion Bowl, Davis County would open its season posting a team score that ultimately beat out Ankeny. Led by Wyatt McClure's 170 average, the Mustangs found themselves 63 pins in front of the Hawks heading into the baker rounds before ultimately finishing with a 2,389 team score, opening up a 126-pin margin thanks to strong baker game flurries.
"It was nice to see the kids play the correct part of the lane to get ball motion," Davis County head bowling coach Jason Rook said. "We've always struggled in this house to get that correct motion because we don't play the correct part of the lane. They got the ball to make some moves and the scores seemed to come up. It's just a matter of keeping that confidence. The kids just have to get out of their comfort zones and play the lanes that are laid out in front of them."
The Davis County girls opened the season rolling a 1,729 team total, led by a 157 average posted by Kodi Pearson. The Mustangs were able to narrowly edge out the Ottumwa junior varsity girls, who were led to a 1,709 by freshman Olivia Moughler's improved average of 176 that included a 200 opening game.
"I don't really know what the secret was. I just tried to concentrate a little more and I tried to play with a little more confidence," Moughler said. "Doug is always telling me I'm better than I think I am. He kept telling me that on Wednesday. I just started to believe it out there."
Moughler's average would have ultimately counted towards the Ottumwa varsity girls team scoring as the fifth-best overall score. Katelin Valentine would take her turn to lead the OHS girls on Thursday, edging out Olivia Pilcher by 13 total pins with a 198 average. Pilcher averaged 191, Mackenzie Fischer averaged 186 and Madi Greene would up with a 185 average after posting the best opening game of any bowler on Thursday with a 212.
"I think the first two meets have gone well, but we still need to work on our spare shooting and work on being more consistent," Pilcher said. "We're just working on our mental game. If our attitudes stay positive, we're going to be successful."
Both Ottumwa bowling teams will head to Wayward Social to bowl at Marshalltown against the Bobcats on Tuesday starting at 3:45 p.m. Davis County also bowls on Tuesday at Oskaloosa with action getting underway at Statesmen Lanes at 2 p.m.