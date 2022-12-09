OTTUMWA — On a day full of high scores and close competition, Charlie Handling couldn't afford to leave a pin standing.
The Ottumwa senior didn't realize it at the time, but the Bulldogs needed their baker game anchor to pick up a two-pin spare in the 10th and final frame. Without it, Oskaloosa would have walked out of Champion Bowl with a five-pin win.
"I really wasn't paying attention to the score. Otherwise, it gets me thinking I need to try harder and it messes me up," Handling said. "I just needed to focus on doing my best. I just had to relax and let the ball go down the lane."
Handling picked up the spare that kept the Bulldogs alive. Needing three pins to tie and four pins to win, Handling clinched a seven-pin victory (2,778-2,771) over the Indians with a strike on the last ball thrown closing out a busy day of bowling at Champion Bowl that featured triangular wins by both the Ottumwa boys and girls over Oskaloosa and Iowa Alliance rival Des Moines Roosevelt as well the third and fourth dual wins of the season for the Davis County boys and a split for the Mustang girls against Southeast Warren and South Central Conference rival Clarke.
"We're comparable in scores with Oskaloosa, but in different ways," Ottumwa head boys bowling coach Tom Maher said. "They have a couple bowlers on that team that are exceptional bowlers. There's no doubt in my mind that they'll be going for individual state titles. We've got a couple that are capable. We just haven't quite gotten to that point yet.
One of those exceptional bowlers that stood out among the 76 individuals that competed on Thursday during the triangular meets was Oskaloosa sophomore Trey Van Wyk, whose name already stands atop the youth leaderboard at Champion Bowl. Before nearly anchoring Oskaloosa (7-2) back from a 132-pin deficit in the baker rounds, Van Wyk posted the only 500-series rolling a 268 second game to finish with a 505 two-game total for the Indians who looking to contend for a state title along with the Bulldogs this season after finishing second in the 2A team state tournament last season.
"Our numbers were up this year. We had about 30 kids out, which is the most I've ever had to start a season," Oskaloosa head boys bowling coach Tony Witt said. "I think a big part of that is the run we made last year. We've got a lot of great athletes that have a lot of potential. We preached last year that's it can happen. It's all about executing at the right time and improving each day so we can reach that goal at the end of the season."
Down on the other end of Champion Bowl, another up-and-coming southern Iowa prep bowling program continued to thrive as the Davis County boys improved to 4-0 on the season rolling a 2,764 holding their own on the same alley as a pair of 2A state tournament contenders. The Mustangs beat Clarke by 157 pins, pulling away in the baker rounds after building a 59-pin lead through the individual rounds led by a 226-average from Connor Hanna and a 407 two-game series score from Tristan Thomas.
"I'm very passionate about bowling and I want my team to do the best that we can," Hanna said. "I was pretty calm stepping up each time and I was pretty calm throughout the meet. We're getting less anxious as a team. Bowling is more of a mental game than a physical game. It's all about getting yourself in the right mood."
It wasn't hard to determine the mood of the Mustang boys. As the meet went along, Davis County got louder and louder rolling a 211 opening baker game to nearly triple their lead over Clarke. The Mustangs also beat Southeast Warren by 729 pins in the triangular.
"I've been encouraging them to pick each other up and build that team comradery you need to have to be successful against the best teams in the state," Davis County head bowling coach Jason Rook said. "This is something I've been trying to work on for years. This team is showing me they've got it and want to do it. Where we take it from here is up to them."
The Davis County girls were able to earn a split in their triangular, edging Southeast Warren by just four pins (1,776-1,772) on a final strike of their own thrown by Mickey Burns. Paced by a 177 average by Bridgette Henry, the Clarke girls' rolled a 2,012 to pick up the sweep over the Mustangs (2-2, 1-2 SCC) and the Warhawks.
Navaeh Link led the Davis County girls with a 285 two-game series. The Ottumwa boys (3-2) improved to 2-0 in Iowa Alliance competition, beating Des Moines Roosevelt by 306 pins with Handling's 445 two-game series and a 417 series posted by returning senior Ryan Johnston leading the way.
The Ottumwa girls, meanwhile, easily remained unbeaten at 5-0 with the best team score of all 12 teams that competed on Thursday rolling a 2,829 beating Oskaloosa by 862 pins and Iowa Alliance rival Des Moines Roosevelt by nearly 1,200 pins. The Bulldogs pushed each other to their highest score of the season with teammates Brooklyn Welch and Mackenzie Clubb finishing in a flat-footed tie after two games with matching individual series scores of 437.
"I was really surprised to hear that we had tied. In all three years I've been on the team, we've never had two bowlers finish tied after the individual games," Welch said. "It's nice. We both bowled well. It's surprising to be tied, but it's a nice surprise."
