OTTUMWA — The Iowa High School state bowling tournament is still three months away.
It seems like a long journey. In truth, the road to state is more of a sprint than a marathon.
"Every year, I tell the kids that everything we do is practice working up two meets in two weeks," Ottumwa head boys bowling coach Tom Maher said. "Win-loss records throughout the season really don't matter. The only thing that matters are the substate and state tournaments. If you're not able to compete and succeed there, it doesn't matter what happened behind you.
"If you do well at those meets, everything you've done up that point is good practice."
Unlike previous years, however, that two-meet sprint to the state title requires a little more endurance at the end. Both the Bulldog girls and boys learned that lesson first-hand last February competing in the first year of the new state bowling tournament team championship format in which teams bowled baker games to earn seeds for a one-day, eight-team bracket play series.
The Ottumwa boys earned the top seed after posting the third-best score in the 15 baker rounds that set the state tournament bracket with a score of 3,156. Despite finishing 167 pins ahead of Denison-Schleswig in qualifying, the Bulldogs were knocked out in the state quarterfinals by the Monarchs who would go on to claim the 2A state team title beating the same Oskaloosa team that finished as the substate runner-up to Ottumwa just over a week earlier.
"We just were not able to succeed when we needed to," Maher said. "We tried to play a lot of baker tournaments during the season and it helped us in qualifying for state. When it came to bracket play (against Denison-Schleswig), we knew the left-hand lane would be a tough one to score on. We gave away the right-hand lane early and it wound up costing us.
"We're going to work this season on how to prioritize things and understanding how to take advantage of things. We're going to work on not letting things overwhelm us because we got a little bit overwhelmed last year."
The Ottumwa girls got much closer to winning their third straight state team title, earning the top seed in bracket play before working their way into the championship match of the Class 3A team tournament against Davenport Central. The Bulldogs bowled 28 total baker games, needing two more wins to take the title as the Blue Devils won the pivotal third game by 12 pins to snap a 1-1 tie before clinching the state championship with a 191-166 win in the fourth game of the best-of-five finale.
"One thing we're going to focus on working on is our conditioning," Ottumwa head girls bowling coach Doug Techel said. "They found out last year, with the new format, how important that is. I think the girls got tired at the end of that day. We can't let that happen again this year."
Both Ottumwa teams each have four returning bowlers that were part of the state tournament last season. For the Bulldog girls, that group includes state individual bowling qualifiers Mackenzie Clubb and Brooklyn Welch who spent not one by two full days competing for a pair of championships.
"It helped a lot to get some experience and seeing how much it matters to make all your spares and make every shot count," Ottumwa junior Katelin Valentine said. "It was a lot more stressful compared to previous years. There's a lot more waiting around. You have no idea what's going on at the other end of the house. You need to prepare a lot more for your leg strength. We have to do a lot more squats to be at the top of our game throughout the entire day."
While the Ottumwa girls do not feature one senior on their team, the Bulldog boys feature three returning seniors in Charlie Handling, Ryan Johnson and Logan Shoemaker. Ottumwa will fill in the rest of the varsity spots with younger bowlers including incoming freshman Joey Lee, who Maher has high hopes for over the next four years.
Since I saw him in junior high, he's really worked on his game lifting weights and getting in shape. He's throwing the ball really well," Maher said. "The boys are working really well as a group. This group has probably picked up together quicker as far as working together as any group I've had.
"They get along well. They're upbeat. They pay attention. There's no doubt in my mind that, by the time we get to the end of the year, we'll be very competitive. It's just going to take a little while to get there just because of the spots we have to fill."
