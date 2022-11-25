OTTUMWA — The two more important meets of the season may still be three months away.
Those three months, however, can go by quickly. Doug Techel is determinted to make sure the Ottumwa High School girls bowling team doesn't waste a moment in building towards a run at the program's third state title in the past four years.
"We missed a lot of single-pin spares and the girls have to see the urgency of not missing those spares," Techel said. "It may not be as important now is it will be in February, but we have to be prepared for February to have a chance of doing it."
Those missed spares only kept the Bulldog girls from producing a higher season-opening score. It did little to create any drama in the result of the Iowa Alliance dual with Des Moines Hoover as Ottumwa more than doubled their former CIML Metro conference rivals with 2,648 pins knocked down over the course of two rounds of individual games and five bakers.
The only drama, as it turned out, was which Ottumwa team would finish with the highest total on Tuesday at Champion Bowl. The Bulldog boys would earn that honor, pulling away in the baker games to beat Hoover by 335 total pins with a season-opening team score of 2,775.
"There wasn't too much pressure on us for the opening dual, but at the same time there was just because Hoover has a couple pretty good bowlers that could push us," Ottumwa senior Logan Shoemaker said. "There were a couple two-handers out there. We've also got a few guys out there that are still learning.
"In the end, they (Hoover) are still learning while we've got a good, steady team."
Shoemaker led the steady production of the Bulldog boys on Tuesday with a 393 two-game series. Between the girls and boys, Ottumwa had 11 bowlers that produced a 300 series total with six Bulldog boys averaging 159 or better.
Despite that steady production from the Ottumwa boys, Hoover rode the best game of the day from senior Cooper Daniels back into striking range after individual play. Daniels rolled a 265 second game to polish off a meet-best 489 series, allowing the Huskies to cut into Ottumwa's lead pulling with 137 pins heading into the baker rounds.
"We lost our train of thought midway through the second individual games. We had to have a little discussion about it afterwards," Ottumwa head boys bowling coach Tom Maher said. "We came out in the baker games. Everyone had their focus back and we shot about 1,000 in the bakers. If we make all our spares, we shoot 1,100. That's what you're going to have to do to win a state championship."
The Bulldog boys closed out the dual with 10 clean frames, collecting either a strike or a spare in each frame, in two of their final three baker games. As a result, Ottumwa beat the Huskies by 96 pins in the third game to widen their lead beyond 200 pins with a 231 game before closing out the dual with a 212 in the fifth and final baker, clinching the 300-plus pin season-opening triumph.
"We always want to try and fill a frame. Every time you do, you put that pressure on the other team and take the pressure off the person behind you," Maher said. "It's just human nature that, when you make a bad shot, the person behind you is going to try and make up for it. When you keep things rolling and keep things clean, it frees the next person up to make a better shot."
While the Ottumwa boys (1-0, 1-0 IAC) spent the break between individual and baker play to get refocused, the Ottumwa girls (1-0, 1-0 IAC) started bakers sharp rolling a 222 to open a 1,000-pin lead over the Huskies. After a 178 second baker game, however, Techel brought the team over for their own session of refocus.
"We were concentrating and had a good baker game with a 222. That probably gets you one game at the state tournament, but a 178 means the match is even at 1-1 because it's not going to be good enough," Techel said. "We're going to put more emphasis on the regular season with each and every game. There are some junior varsity girls that bowled well. If needed, we might even move some girls around."
Mackenzie Clubb led the Ottumwa girls in the season opener, posting a 220 opening game and a 427 two-game series. Hannalee Songer added a 202 average, including a 227 second game while continuing to pace Ottumwa early in the baker rounds.
"We struggled a little bit later in the bakers. We practice every day and we're going to continue to work at getting better on our spare shooting," Clubb said.
Ottumwa is back in action on Tuesday at Champion Bowl hosting Waterloo East in the first-ever Iowa Alliance Conference dual between the schools. Action gets underway at 2 p.m.
PREP BOWLING
at Champion Bowl
Girls
Ottumwa 2,648, Des Moines North 1,206
Ottumwa — Mackenzie Clubb 220-207—427; Hannalee Songer 177-207—404; Katelin Valentine 179-162—341; Brooklyn Welch 152-181—333; Madilyn Green 125-141—266.
Des Moines Hoover — Angela Uhl 142-98—240; Mar Sar Paw 99-114—213; Aleyna Kashama 74-62—136; Hunter Horn 73-60—133; Johanna Pronk 64-32—96; Hel Paw 43-42—85.
Baker games — Ottumwa: 222, 178, 157, 194, 126. Hoover: 84, 83, 92, 77, 69.
Junior varsity
Ottumwa — Megan Prado 182-126—308; Olivia Moughler 157-127—284; Dallas Bacon 137-124—261; Angelina Maudlin 121-95—216; Joselina Hernandez-Mendez 62-33—95.
Boys
Ottumwa 2,775, Des Moines Hoover 2,440
Ottumwa — Logan Shoemaker 177-216—393; Charlie Handling 203-161—364; Aden Hoskins 194-158—334; Josh Lee 194-140—334; Tayte Walker 191-242—333; Lucas Sprau 152-166—318.
Des Moines Hoover — Cooper Daniels 224-265—489; Timber Stewart 182-177—359; Isaiah Shackelford 157-159—316; Ian King 125-120—245; Derek Hull 108-122—230.
Baker games — Ottumwa 188, 179, 231, 189, 212. Hoover: 192, 175, 134, 159, 141.
Junior varsity
Ottumwa — Josh Ashley 86-127—213; Gauge Rushman 70-74—144.
