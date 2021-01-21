DES MOINES — The Ottumwa boys and girls both secured their first CIML Metro conference wins of 2021 on Thursday. The Bulldogs boys posted their best team score of the season, rolling a 3,162 at Air Lanes to beat Des Moines Roosevelt by 575 pins.
The Ottumwa girls, meanwhile, posted a team score of 2,664. The Bulldogs girls joined the Ottumwa boys in moving to 5-0 on the season, beating the Roughriders by 505 pins.
"Once again, we missed way too many spares," Ottumwa head girls bowling coach Doug Techel said. "We are about 300 pins away from where we need to be able to compete on the state level."
Zoe Seamans led the Bulldog girls on Thursday, posting a 205 opening game and a 391 two-game average. Randi O'Leary had a consistent 363 series for Ottumwa with games of 186 and 177.
Olivia Pilcher edged out Liberty Welch by a single pin in two games, 341-340, while Brooklyn Welch added a 359 series that included a strong 192 second game. Makenzie Fischer rounded out the individual games for the Ottumwa girls varsity team with a 141 average.
The Ottumwa junior varsity girls won by over 400 pins with a team score of 2,068. Hannalee Songer led the Bulldogs with a 379 two-game series, one pin ahead of Katelin Valentine who rolled a team-best 209 opening game.
Emma Martsching added a 118 average, edging out Madi Greene's 117 average for the Ottumwa girls JV squad. Olivia Moughler posted a two-game series of 219 while Janelle Eskew posted an 85 average for the Bulldogs.
The Ottumwa boys counted five individual series of 400 pins or better on Thursday. The balanced Bulldog effort was led Reilly Freeman, who edged out Richard Garrett by a single pins for the top two-game series with a 442 mark.
Clayton Morris averaged 207, Ryan Johnson averaged 203 and Dylan Glick averaged 201 at Air Lanes. Braydon Songer rounded out the day for the Bulldog boys posting a 198 average.
The Ottumwa boys junior varsity finished with a winning team score of 2,496. Charlie Handling rolled a 224 in the second game to finish with a team-leading 389 series against the Roughriders.