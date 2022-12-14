OTTUMWA — Brooklyn Welch got the undefeated Ottumwa High School girls bowling team off to a quick start in the team's first meet away from home this season, rolling a 256 in the opening game at Wayward Social on Tuesday during an Iowa Alliance Conference dual against Marshalltown.
Welch led the Bulldogs with a 233 average, leading OHS to a 703-pin win over the Bobcats. Ottumwa topped 2,800 as a team for the second straight meet, posting a score of 2,806 including 1,931 after individual play including a 208 average from Katelin Valentine featuring a 234 second game.
"We couldn't get anything going in the baker rounds," Ottumwa head girls bowling coach Doug Techel said. "I thought Brooklyn, Katelin and Hannalee (Songer) bowled well."
Songer bowled a 218 in the opening game, finishing a 399 series total for the Bulldog girls. Madi Greene averaged 165, Mackenzie Clubb averaged 160 and Olivia Moughler averaged 158 for Ottumwa at Wayward Social.
The Ottumwa boys fell just short against the Bobcats in a battle of state tournament hopeful, rolling a team score of 2,601 finishing just 51 pins short of an Iowa Alliance dual win. Charlie Handling averaged 201 to lead the OHS boys, who got within 33 pins heading into the final baker game nearly rallying for the win despite a 300 game rolled by Marshalltown senior Damon Borton.
Logan Shoemaker averaged 194 for the Bulldogs while Josh Lee added a 345 two-game series total. Aiden Hoskins averaged 166 for the Ottumwa boys while Tayte Walker posted a 311 total.
"The boys were very competitive," Ottumwa head boys bowling coach Tom Maher said. "We showed flashes of what we're capable of, then our inexperience at this level rears it head."
The Ottumwa girls (6-0, 4-0 Iowa Alliance) and Bulldog boys (3-3, 2-2 Iowa Alliance) heads to Bowlerama next Tuesday to face Des Moines Lincoln in a conference dual.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.