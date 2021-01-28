OTTUMWA — Things were going well enough early on for Gavin Moeller and his Keokuk bowling teammates on Thursday after Champion Bowl.
The Chiefs, bowling for the second time in five days on the Ottumwa lanes, were building early leads in both boys and girls Southeast Conference action against Fairfield. Jayse Messenger and Blake Hemann were on the way to posting 200-plus opening games for the Keokuk boys while Paige Worrell was on an early roll, recording five straight strikes to open a 221 game for the Keokuk girls.
Then, all of sudden, Moeller found his groove and took over the rest of the individual rounds. The Keokuk senior rolled 15 consecutive strikes, making a bid to record just the fourth perfect game of the Iowa High School bowling season, before finishing off the state's 26th 500 series with a spare pick up in the final frame as the Chiefs (7-0, 6-0 Southeast) rolled to a 359-pin win boys dual and a 480-pin win in girls competition.
"I found a line in the back half of the first game and just kept it all the way through," Moeller said. "I was a little shaky in the 10th frame of the second game. I just came up a little flat, didn't put enough rubs on it. It didn't get up and read very well.
"I made the spare and got a nine-count for a 277, so I'm pretty proud of that."
The Fairfield boys fired their best score of the season, finishing with a 227 in the final baker game including four closing strikes to post 2,567, beating out their previous season best set two weeks earlier by 10 pins. Chance Swan had another consistent day to pace the Trojans, rolling a pair of 204s to finish with a 408 series.
"We're going in the right direction, but we still have plenty of room for improvement," Fairfield boys bowling coach Bryan Marlay said. "We still have a few 100 pins we're leaving out there. We left 16 single pins and had eight counts seven or eight times that we missed. We easily can pick up 200 pins just by picking up those easier spares. That's just part of being consistent with your footwook, your ball release, the speed of your ball. You start scoring better when you start being a little more consistent."
Keokuk continued to have consistent success at Champion Bowl. The Chiefs followed up a winning effort on Saturday in the girls portion of the Ottumwa Baker Tournament by posting a score of 2,780 against Fairfield, improving to 6-0 in duals with five straight Southeast Conference wins this season.
"Most of us are seniors. We have worked together to become really great friends and know what sets each other off," Keokuk senior Megan Cook said. "We know how to stay away from the bad stuff and keep the positive energy up so that no one gets down on themselves to keep that momentum and energy up."
The Fairfield girls reached 2,300 on the nose, marking the third straight dual in which the Trojans have posted 2,300 or better. Willow Elliott led the Trojans with a 325 series, including a 196 in the second game as Fairfield (5-3, 3-2 Southeast) gave themselves a chance to contend for their best score of the season by reaching a goal in the second baker game.
"I told the girls they were capable of posting a 200 baker game. I gave them the pep talk and they hit that mark right on the nose," Fairfield girls bowling coach Lisa Greenig said. "They were really excited to achieve that. Once you actually experience that, then you truly get a hunger for it. Suddenly, it's not just a pipe dream. We really can do this. They pulled together really well."
What ultimately caught everyone's attention during the dual was Moeller, who continued to fire in strikes after posting six in a row to close out a 223 opening game. Even Fairfield bowlers and coaches were aware of the accomplishments Moeller was trying to achieve both in making a bid for a perfect game and finishing with a 500 two-game total.
"Last year, when Chance had his 500 series, it was a time that everyone was watching him," Marlay said. "When someone has an opportunity at 500, it's nice to see because it's fairly rare.
"They (Keokuk) were fairly consistent outside of Gavin. That's why they bowled a nice score of 2,926."
The Fairfield boys (1-7, 1-4 Southeast) and girls will host Centerville and Washington at Champion Bowl on Monday. Action starts at 2 p.m.