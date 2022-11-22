SIGOURNEY — One bowler competed with a broken hand. One competed with a banged-up thumb.
The good news for the Sigourney-Keota boys is the injuries to Brock Alderson and Wells Clark will heal. The better news for the Cobras is that, despite those injuries, the Cobras nearly matched their team average from the previous season finishing Monday's season-opening dual with a score of 2,447 beating visiting Pella Christian by nearly 600 pins at Keokuk County Bowl.
"It was definitely beyond expectations because of the injuries we're dealing with, but it's nice to see we're capable of scoring like that under the circumstances," S-K head bowling coach Austin Bruns said. "We were talking about goals this season. The boys were talking about just scoring 2,000 in this dual. I thought we'd hit 2,000 before the baker games. We were just a little bit shy of that, but there's definitely room to grow with everyone getting healthy and getting better throughout the season.
"We'd probably like to get somewhere between 2,600 and 3,000 as a team score by the end of the season. That's definitely high compared to our previous seasons."
The S-K boys averaged 2,455 as a team last year, opening with a 2,182 score at Centerville reaching a high point of 2,703 in a dual against Oskaloosa just 10 days before the Class 1A state qualifying meet. Reaching 2,700 as a team would put the Cobras in range to qualify for the 1A state bowling tournament.
"It'll be tough, but I think we have a decent shot this year of going to state as a team," Alderson said.
The S-K junior would know what it takes to compete on that stage. Alderson not only qualified for the 1A state individual bowling tournament last season, but competed in the state championship match ultimately falling one game short of capturing the program's first state bowling title.
"My goal is to win the state championship this year," Alderson said. "I put a lot of work in last year. I've been bowling a lot since competing in the state finals. I've got two days of practice a week and I've gone many extra times just to get more work in trying to get better."
Alderson was forced to scale back his work after suffering a broken finger on his left hand on the gridiron during Sigourney-Keota's final regular season football game at Van Buren County. Alderson is still four weeks away from being able to compete as a natural southpaw.
Monday, however, Alderson took part in his first dual as a right-handed bowler finishing with a 117 opening game and a 147 second game for a 132 average, over 55 pins below his average from last season bowling left-handed. Alderson had spent two weeks practicing right-handed before Monday's season opener.
"I'm getting better at throwing right-handed faster than I would have thought," Alderson said. "The footwork has been the difficult thing to adjust to.
"Brock's had to switch shoes. Being left-handed, normally your right foot is going to stick. He learned about that adjustment of having the left foot sticking bowling right-handed the hard way during practice," Bruns added. "He's changed his shoes around to get his slide pads where they need to be. He's picked up on everything really fast."
Ty Krueger edged S-K teammate Landyn Greiner by a single pin (361-360) for the high series honor. Clark, in his first varsity dual, averaged a 178 dealing with his own hand injury. The Cobras (1-0) never looked back after building a 439-pin lead heading into the baker rounds.
"Wells is dealing with a torn-up thumb, so he threw two-handed," Bruns said. "The good thing is the guys practice that. It's good in case something happens and they have to switch things up."
Evan DeJong led the Pella Christian boys (0-1) with a 158 average on Monday. The Eagle girls (1-0) earned 284-pin win with a team score of 1,764 paced by 154 average by Alexa Klaasen.
The Sigourney-Keota girls (0-1) opened the season with a team score of 1,480. Addison Richardson led the Cobras with a two-game score of 255 as the young S-K squad each improved during their individual game scores, combining to make a 228-pin gain from the first games to the second games.
"I think the girls just needed to work out some jitters in the first game," Bruns said. "We've got a couple new bowlers this year. Once they get the hang of things, they'll come around. You could see that even in the second game of individual play. It's fun watching the bowlers bounce back if they've had a rough game."
Sigourney-Keota will be back in action at the Newton Invitational on Dec. 3. Action at Cardinal Lanes starting at 9 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.