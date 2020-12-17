SIGOURNEY — Hannah Alderson is no stranger to tense battles on the lanes with Davis County.
One memory that stands out to the junior came two years earlier when Sigourney-Keota battled the Mustangs in a dual that came right down to the baker rounds.
"I had a strike in the 10th frame and needed a spare at the end to beat them," Alderson said. "It's a lot of fun to bowl Davis County. We're very competitive."
The most recent competitive chapter played out Wednesday at Keokuk County Bowl. Sigourney-Keota used seven spares and a strike in the third frame to pull away from the Mustangs, turning slim lead of five pins into an eventual 95-pin victory as the Cobras posted a final team score of 1,801 to Davis County's team total of 1,706.
"All week, we've been drilling down on spares," Alderson said. "That's helped a lot in our scoring both in bakers and individual games."
Alderson edged out Davis County junior Kelsey Rook for the high average in the meet with a 170. The 340 two-game total was five pins ahead of Rook, who led Alderson by six pins (177-171) after the first individual game for both area bowlers.
Rook pushed Alderson and the Cobras in the baker round, cutting S-K's 40-pin lead all the way down to five with three strikes in the second baker game including a 29 in the 10th.
"We've bowled together forever," Alderson said of Rook. "It's always been close. We've always been close in average, close in games. We're close in everything."
Ultimately, Alderson was part of a total team effort in putting away a second win this season. The Cobras closed each of the first five frames with four spares and a strike by Sam Bombei while Davis County struggled, picking up just three spares as the Mustangs were outscored 152-100 in the third basket game.
"There's a lot of bowlers on the team that haven't bowled besides high school ever. At least three of our girls have never bowled outside of high school," Alderson said. "I've bowled in league every single year since I was 5. I love seeing the rest of the girls progress and see how much better they've gotten over the years."
The two loudest teams on Wednesday came out on top. While the S-K girls (2-2) made plenty of noise in holding off the Mustangs (3-2), the Davis County boys were getting louder and louder as the day continued producing a season-best score of 2,596 to beat out S-K's 2,099 and Washington's score of 1,358.
"They were a lot more relaxed today. They put a little more fun back into it," Davis County head bowling coach Jason Rook said. "Seeing them smile is always a plus. The pace was a little bit better. For us, it was a lot better."
Cameron Jackson led Davis County on the day with a 223 average, including a 235 in the opening game. Mustang bowlers produced five of the top seven averages and five of the top seven individual games.
"It's the first time in awhile that we've enjoyed doing this," Jackson said. "We tend to get inside our own heads and get down on ourselves. We came back as good teammates and were able to cheer each other on."
The Mustangs (3-3) kept that positive momentum going throughout the baker rounds, adding pins to their lead in every game. Davis County finished with a flurry, rolling six straight strikes in the final baker game on the way to posting a 213.
"This was our highest set of the year. Not everybody hit it, but the high ones picked up the low ones," Rook said. "The team chemistry was a lot better. They were a team today. It was much more of a team atmosphere. Even though we still can't have fans here, the boys were able to cheer themselves on."
Brock Alderson led the S-K boys (4-2) with a 175 average including a 203 in the final individual game for the Cobras. Davis County is back on the lanes competing at Dutch Bowl in Pella on Saturday.
"That's going to be a challenge for us," Rook said. "Last year was the first year I'd ever walked into Pella. I didn't know what to expect or anything like that in terms of lane conditions or what the center even looked like.
"The kids have challenged the ones that bowled at Pella last year. They know they didn't bowl their best. I think they're excited to go back and see what we've got this time."