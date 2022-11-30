OTTUMWA — Nearly 5,000 pins had been knocked down by the Waterloo East and Ottumwa boys bowling teams on Tuesday.
After 200 individual frames and 40 more baker frames, not one pin separated the new Iowa Alliance conference rivals had evenly split. The Bulldogs and Trojans were amazingly tied 2,489-2,489 with one baker game left to decide the dual at Champion Bowl.
While the final game would ultimately decide the winner, the result of everything leading up to it played just as much of a factor in the outcome according to OHS head boys bowling coach Tom Maher.
"It's all an accumulation of what you do throughout the day," Maher said. "We let way too many easy spares get away from us and some really bad first shots with counts and balls getting away from people that we should have been in a more comfortable position going into that final game."
Instead, five straight strikes to open the fifth and final baker game helped Waterloo East win both the game and the dual with the Bulldogs. East rolled a 231 in the final baker game to finish with a total team score of 2,720, beating Ottumwa's 163 final baker game and total team score of 2,652 by 58 total pins.
"You never expect it to be that close, how good a team is going to be or how well a team is going to do in each meet," Ottumwa senior Charlie Handling said. "East had some really good bowlers. We were kind of up and down with our bakers. We were just a little off in that final game. They were rolling the ball well and they had their heads up throughout."
It was fitting that the fifth and final baker game would decide the entire meet. Both East and Ottumwa held slim leads throughout the day with OHS leading by 34 pins after the final round of individual games thanks to five early strikes thrown by Joey Lee and a four-bagger thrown by Logan Shoemaker late in a 223 opening game.
Tanner Werkmeister, however, countered for the Trojans with a 236 in the second game of individual play. Werkmeister was the only bowler in the meet to post a 400 series score, finishing with a 433, as East cut Ottumwa's lead to 31 pins (1,785-1,754) heading into the baker games.
"We were pretty aware just how close it was," Handling said after posting a 188 average for the Bulldogs. "We knew we were up. That gave us a little confidence, but we kind of lost it early in the baker rounds."
East would turn a 31-pin deficit into a 29-pin lead after one baker game, closing the game with seven straight strikes for a 213 total. Ottumwa, however, answered back with four late strikes in the second baker game for a 223 score, building a 40-pin lead with three baker games left.
"We were able to keep our emotions in check pretty well through the baker games," Handling said. "You could see, as it was going along, there were guys on (East) that weren't quite as confident."
Still, Ottumwa (1-1, 1-1 Alliance) could not put away the Trojans. The Bulldog lead was trimmed to 28 pins after three baker games before being erased completely thanks to a 205 rolled by East in the fourth baker game, setting the stage for a decisive fifth.
While East rolled five straight strikes to open the fifth baker game, Ottumwa left a pair of open frames early. East, meanwhile, left just one pin standing in the final 10 frames to clinch the win.
"We just need to keep our heads up and confidence up," Handling said. "We saw all their strikes. We just couldn't make up our spares. Even with all those strikes, if we clean up our spares, it would have made up for that."
While all the drama was centered on the Ottumwa-East boys battle, the Ottumwa girls posted a 2,700-team score of their own rolling a 2,701 on Tuesday. The Bulldogs narrowly missed out on consecutive 1,000-pin wins, beating East by 971 with a Hannalee Songer leading the charge for the Bulldogs with a 397 series total, finishing dead even after two individual games with Waterloo East senior Kadence Hyde.
"We put the challenge out to the girls to better themselves," Ottumwa head girls bowling coach Doug Techel said. "They have to improve personally each time. We missed way too many single-pin spares. We had one good baker game. It might not matter in this meet, but at state in the best three-out-of-five format, you're done and you come home finishing fifth or sixth.
"It's still early. We're going to continue to move people around and find the right mesh."
Both Ottumwa teams host Davis County on Thursday. Action at Champion Bowl begins at 2 p.m.
PREP BOWLING
at Champion Bowl
Girls
Ottumwa 2,701, Waterloo East 1,730
Ottumwa — Hannalee Songer 226-171—397; Mackenzie Clubb 185-205—390; Katelin Valentine 165-192—357; Brooklyn Welch 183-166—349; Olivia Moughler 178-145—323; Madilyn Green 125-119—244.
Waterloo East — Kadence Hyde 222-175—397; Delanie Richardson 124-98—222; Samantha Lonergan 101-70—171; Alexandraia Holm 75-94—169; Alise Williams 78-74—152.
Baker games — Ottumwa: 158, 160, 178, 213, 176. East: 114, 165, 99, 95, 146.
Junior varsity
Ottumwa — Megan Prado 128-154—282; Dallas Bacon 127-146—273; Angelina Maudlin 95-96—191.
Baker games — Ottumwa 160, 127, 103, 114, 135.
Boys
Waterloo East 2,720, Ottumwa 2,652
Ottumwa — Logan Shoemaker 223-174—397; Charlie Handling 172-204—376; Josh Lee 199-156—355; Tayte Walker 132-204—336; Aden Hoskins 158-163—321.
Waterloo East — Tanner Werkmeister 197-236—433; Rylie Marquart 164-200—364; Tyler Peterson 169-178—347; Shaun Lonergan 163-159—322; Alex Huntley 157-131—288.
Baker games — Ottumwa 153, 223, 151, 177, 163. East: 213, 154, 163, 205, 231.
Junior varsity
Waterloo East 1,516, Ottumwa 958
Ottumwa — Joshua Ashby 107-133—240; Gauge Rushman 105-111—216.
Baker games — Ottumwa 86, 97, 83, 94, 142. East: 102, 136, 127, 110, 137.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.