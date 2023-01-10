FAIRFIELD — It's rare for any Iowa high school bowling team to have one meet decided by a single pin.
Now, both the Davis County boys and girls have experienced victory by the narrowest of margins.
Just six days after the Mustang boys escaped Burlington with a 2,474-2,473 win over the Grayhounds, the Mustang girls saw their dual with Fairfield come down the final ball with a single pin ultimately deciding the final margin of victory. Needing a spare to clinch a win for the Trojans, Rae Ehret could only knock down one of three remaining pins standing in the 10th frame of the final baker game allowing the Davis County girls to escape Flamingo Lanes with a 1,972-1,971 dual win on Monday.
"Watching the boys get that close and that nervous last week was kind of funny because we were sitting in pretty good shape at Burlington," Davis County freshman Navaeh Link said. "I would have never expected that we would be in the same situation. It was a lot of pressure for us when we weren't even throwing a ball. We had already completed our final baker game. Watching her tear up the lanes in all the other bakers and watching that final frame was something. When it stayed open, that's when we knew we won the meet."
Fairfield narrowly missed a home sweep of Davis County as the Trojan boys rolled to a 273-pin win over the Mustangs with a score of 2,443. Dylan Adam's opening game of 224 led to a meet-high 192 average for Fairfield, edging teammate Ian Aplara by five combined pins in the two individual games as Fairfield never looked back after opening a 236-pin lead heading into the baker rounds.
"We knew coming in that Davis County was a quality team. We've got Keokuk, the powerhouse of our conference (Southeast) next week, so we know we're going to get tested," Fairfield head bowling coach Chad LaRue said. "Our goal is to stay within ourselves and bowl the way we know how to bowl. Considering that we're a very sophomore-laden team with a lead-off bowler that's a freshman, we've exceeded a lot of expectations already this season.
"This is a family. You can feel that. All these kids have bowled together all summer. It just seems like they've come together to form a good unit as a team."
Max McCoy led the Davis County boys with a 171 average. Connor Hanna added a 323 two-game series as the Mustangs struggled on Flamingo Lanes, producing a season-low score of 2,170 inside Fairfield's unique house.
"We weren't prepared for the wood lanes and the heavier hands. Fairfield had the inside scoop, the home field advantage and the equipment needed to score on this," Davis County head bowling coach Jason Rook said. "We are bowling on synthetic lanes now at Champion Bowl. The boys were not used to the wood, nor were they equipped for it. I overlooked it. We've always scored good in this house, but I didn't take into account what we had for equipment."
While there was little drama in the results of the varsity boys meet, the Davis County and Fairfield varsity girls took their dual right down to the wire. After pulling within three pins entering the baker rounds, Fairfield appeared to be poised to put the Mustangs away after outscoring Davis County by 73 pins over the first three games.
Trailing 1,741-1,671, the Davis County girls received some inspiring words from senior Skye Miller.
"She came over from the junior varsity side and gave us a speech. She told us we needed to get pumped up and that we could potentially win this," Link said. "If we got the energy and wanted to win, we could. After that, we got energized and won the meet."
That winning comeback started midway through the fourth frame with four consecutive strikes. Davis County closed six of the final seven frames in the fourth baker game, nearly taking the lead into the final game before a strike by Ehret in the 10th gave the Fairfield girls an eight-pin lead with 10 frames left.
Two frames into the final baker game, Davis County had caught Fairfield tying the dual at 1,882 pins apiece. The Mustang girls continued to focus on the teachings of their coaches to continue fighting late in the dual coming up with key spares throughout the fifth baker game to put themselves in position for a comeback win.
"This game is never over until it's over. We practice the execution on those first balls in key moments like this," Rook said. "If you cover the spares, you just never know until the scores are all tallied up. From the start of the meet of the end of the meet, we coach these bowlers that every pin counts. You just never know if you're going to need those pins towards the end."
Link and Mickey Burns combined for a 714 two-game series to lead the Mustang girls with Link posting a 309 total while Burns rolled a team-high 170 opening game on Monday. Ehret, a 2A state bowling qualifier for the Trojans last season, led Fairfield on Monday with a 341 two-game series total.
"I was hoping for a tie when (Ehret) stepped up there at the end," Rook said. "I was hoping we might have to go to one more baker game to break the tie, which is a situation I've never been in. It's fun to be on the winning side of this. It's not so much fun to be on the losing side when it's that close. Those final frames are the key frames to close meets."
Both the Davis County girls (7-3) and boys (8-2) heads to Pella next Tuesday afternoon. The Fairfield girls (1-3) and boys (4-0) host Burlington in a Southeast Conference dual on Thursday starting at 2 p.m.
