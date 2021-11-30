FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield High School boys bowling team had one baker game left to avoid losing the first home dual at Flamingo Lanes in two seasons.
"We started that final game down 30 pins," Fairfield head bowling coach Chad LaRue said. "I was telling the guys we needed to get going. We're a young team, but you could see the boys pick it up when they knew everything was on the line."
Ian Aplara, Colton Adkison and Gannon Scott rolled three consecutive strikes in the three of the final four frames of a thrilling Southeast Conference season-opening dual between Fairfield and Washington on Monday. The strikes turned an 11-pin lead for the Demons into a 21-pin lead for the Trojans, who never led until the seventh frame of the fifth and final baker game after Ethan and Caleb Zieglowsky led Washington to a 13-pin lead after two individual rounds.
"Ethan and Caleb are really good, so the goal for us was to hold in there and be consistent," Scott said. "We just tried to hit our marks to narrow the gap as much as possible. In the end, it was just a matter of getting over that hurdle."
Ethan Zieglowsky posted the best game of the day at Flamingo Lanes, leading Washington with a 207 opening-game on the way to finishing with a 201 two-game average. Caleb Zieglowsky added a 170 in the second game to help keep the Demons on top.
Fairfield, however, kept themselves in the dual with a balanced effort. Aplara posted single-game scores of 158 and 163, edging out Scott by nine total pins over two games to keep the Trojans in touch.
"What's really nice about what we accomplished is that we're a young team that responded to our first test," LaRue said. "Ian was our anchor bowler. During practice, he can shoot 270s. It's a matter of getting used to the bright lights."
The Fairfield boys (1-0) not only rallied late in the final baker game, but rallied to get back within striking distance after a 176 second baker game by the Demons put the Trojans behind by 75 pins with 30 frames left. Washington, however, left frames open failing to convert spares or strikes eight times in the final baker game allowing Fairfield to complete their comeback with three consecutive strikes to clinch the win heading into the 10th and final frame of the fifth game.
"When we saw they left a couple open frames, it definitely gave us hope," Scott said. "Once we got the first couple of strikes, I was definitely feeling the pressure stepping up in the ninth. Once I got my strike, I saw we were up by 60 pins. That was a pretty cool turnaround."
Late strikes defined the day for both Fairfield teams. While no team score was kept in the girls competition with just six total bowlers on the lanes for the Trojans and Demons, there was late drama for the top individual series as Nicole Robb held off Fairfield teammate Karen Ehret by two total pins (267-265) as Ehret nearly rolled three consecutive strikes to edge past Robb ultimately leaving three pins standing on the final ball of the 10th frame.
"I really loved being back here bowling at Flamingo Lanes," Ehret said. "This is where I grew up bowling. I've started out here when I was in second or third grade. I wouldn't say it was emotional, but I think there was a different energy getting to play our first meet of the year on these lanes here in town made us more energetic.
"Going to Ottumwa last year was taxing on these kids. Being able to play and practice here at home means so much to them," LaRue added.