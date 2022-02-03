CENTERVILLE – Adams Bowl has been condusive to bringing the Centerville High School bowling team together.
The cozy Appanoose County bowling alley played host one final time to the Big Red and Redettes on Thursday afternoon against Pella. Six seniors were honored prior to the competition with five senior bowlers competing in Centerville's penultimate regular-season dual.
"They've been great. They've been with this program for the past four years trying to build it and help get us on the map," Centerville head bowling coach Alex Belloma said. "They're all great kids. It's going to be tough losing them because they've been such a big part of this program."
Samuel Benz, Carlie Conger, Jenna Hamilton, Kenny Lawson, Owen Sinnott and Austin White received their recognition before hitting the lanes against the Little Dutch for the second time this season. Pella would play spoiler, however, sweeping the duals for the second time with a 322-pin win for the boys and a 284-pin for the girls.
"It was pretty emotional out there. I didn't do very well," White said after posting a 269 two-game series score for the Big Reds. "I think that took some time to get over those emotions, but it felt pretty good to be the last one to roll a ball down the lane during a meet."
Even with the opening-game emotions, both Centerville teams were able to bowl slightly above their season averages. The Big Reds were 10 pins better thanks to a stronger series of second games with five of the six bowlers rolling between 130 and 162, allowing Centerville to reach a 1,366 team score heading into the five baker rounds on the way to finishing at 1,953 for the day.
The Redettes, meanwhile, was able to stay close to the Little Dutch through the opening round of individual play but could not cut into Pella's lead during baker rounds ultimately finishing with a team score of 1,604 finishing just over 52 pins ahead of their season average. Three of the four baker games between Pella and Centerville came down to the final frame with the Little Dutch holding on to win all three tight games by a combined 15 pins, opening up a 211-pin advantage.
"There were some struggles here and there, but all in all it was a good day," Belloma said. "I really didn't think about this being the final time for these kids, aside from practices, that they'll get to bowl here without being a paying customer. It kind of puts the whole day in perspective."
Travis Ware led the Pella boys to a 2,275 team total, following up a 195 opening game with three opening strikes in the second game on the way to a 200, helping the Little Dutch build a 219-pin lead over the Big Reds heading into the baker rounds. Anna DeNooy led the Pella girls during individual play with a 140 average, helping the Little Dutch girls match the boys with 4-4 dual records heading into next Monday's dual at Bondurant-Farrar at the Great Escape in Pleasant Hill, where Pella will return the following week for the Class 2A state tournament qualifying meet.
Michael Starr led the Centerville boys with a 345 two-game series. Sully Ballanger edged Benz by a single pin (261-260) for the Big Reds (3-5) while Sinnott (231) and Lawson (227) rounded out the individual games for the Centerville boys.
Lydia Oldfield led the Redettes (3-5) with a 110 average, edging Noelle Carver's 109 average in Thursday's home finale. Zoie Moorman (211 series), Brianna Taylor (209), Emily Butler (180) and Hamilton (112) rounded out the scoring for the Centerville girls.
Centerville wraps up the regular season in Bloomfield on Saturday opposing Davis County on Senior Day for the Mustangs. The teams will also compete in a Class 1A state qualifying meet at the Rose Bowl in Muscatine on Feb. 15.
"We've got to make a long trek for a mid-morning start. We've got to leave here at around 5:15 a.m. Hopefully, the kids will get a little rest in the Suburbans and be a little more chipper by the time we get there," Belloma said of the state qualifier. "I look for our kids to put on a good show. Hopefully, we can sneak an individual into the state tournament on either side, but we're going to have to bowl well.
"It's going to be a long day with 15 bakers and three individual games. Hopefully, they can bowl well. Otherwise, it's going to be a cranky bus ride home."