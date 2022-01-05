OTTUMWA — Noah Hamm knew it was close.
Just not that close.
It wasn't until after Hamm finished off a 29 in the final frame of the fifth and final baker game by knocking down nine pins with his final roll that it started to dawn on the Davis County senior just how much was riding on the final ball. Despite missing out by one pin on a perfect 10th frame, Hamm knocked enough pins down on the final roll to give the Mustangs an incredibly narrow two-pin win (2,604-2,602) over Burlington at Champion Bowl on Tuesday.
"I had no idea that it was that close, so there wasn't really any pressure at the beginning of the frame," Hamm said. "I was just bowling. I probably would have chocked if I knew just how close it was. I thought we were further ahead. I had no idea it was that close."
Both Davis County teams came away from their home-away-from-home, bowling at Champion Bowl as Davis County Lanes undergoes work to it's scoring system, with wins over the Grayhounds. Things were far less dramatic for the Mustang girls, who like the boys improved to 6-2 on the season with consistent play leading to a 276-pin win over the Burlington girls (2-4) with a team score of 2,164.
"It's funny because it's usually the girls team that has the close decisions," Davis County head bowling coach Jason Rook said. "I was talking with (girls coach) April (Kerby) and she asked me how it felt, because it was my turn to be nervous.
"I was a little nervous. I compete through these guys. I compete through this team. As a bowler, getting a chance to do something like that and being able to accomplish it, Noah's on cloud nine."
Hamm set up Davis County for a dramatic run in the baker rounds with the best individual game of the day, rolling a 246 in his second game including a run of five straight strikes at one point. In a prelude of what was to come in the bakers, Hamm finished out the top series of the day by rolling three strikes in the final two frames to finish with a 422 series, edging Burlington senior Mason Rachowicz by 12 total pins.
"I changed balls and was more consistent with my speed," Hamm said of the 70-pin improvement he made between his two individual games. "The strikes were great, but the big key for us as a team was picking up spares. The margin could have been much different if we could have picked up more, but that's something we'll go back and work on."
While Rachowicz couldn't top Hamm's overall series score, five late strikes to finish off a 207 game and 410 series did give Burlington the edge over Davis County going into the baker rounds. That margin, however, was a mere five pins (1,747-1,742) leaving the door open for the lead to change hands before the first baker game was complete.
It only took half of that first baker game for Davis County to jump ahead. Three straight strikes, including a fifth-frame strike by Hamm, put the Mustangs on top.
"My boys don't know what the score is until it's over. There were times I would tell them what the score was, what we needed and the boys just couldn't get it," Rook said. "We kind of kept it hush-hush. There was a lot of talk going on behind us, so it wasn't hard to know it was pretty close."
"As a bowler, you want to be in those positions. Handling it however you handle it helps you build your confidence."
While Hamm was delivering key strikes to put Davis County in position to battle it out with Burlington in the bakers, Kelsey Rook was closing out a solid 358 series to lead the Mustang girls to a 130-pin lead after individual play. Rook closed out with a pair of strikes in the 10th frame of the second game to match Burlington sophomore Katelyn Ott.
Hope Brammer added a 182 second game for the Mustangs, edging out both Ott and Carmen Taylor (308) with a 319 series. Rounding out the individual scoring for the Davis County girls was Hallie Pearson with 272 series score, edging younger sister Kodi Pearson by just 10 total pins while Shayla Buck (230) and Skye Miller (220) helped lift the Mustangs within 21 pins of the best score of the season.
"This might be the best we've bowled as a team. We've definitely come a long way over the past three years," Kelsey Rook said. "This is the best we've bowled consistently as a team since we started out three years ago. It definitely gets more intense each time, but I personally like it. The intensity of it is what drives into scoring well."
The intensity only continued to ramp up as the Davis County and Burlington boys (4-2) continued to battle with the Mustangs building a 34-pin lead after two baker games. The Grayhounds rallied back, cutting Davis County's lead back down to 10 going into the final baker game and vaulting on top in the first half of the fifth baker before missed spares opened the door for a dramatic conclusion.
With Burlington wrapping up their baker round, Wyatt McClure converted a spare that gave Hamm a chance heading into the final frame. Needing two strikes to open the 10th, Hamm got a dramatic break on his first roll needing a strike to keep the Mustangs alive.
"I'm glad that first shot didn't wind up in the gutter," Hamm said. "It streamed back there and got some good carry for a strike. After that, I was dialed in."
Hamm added a second strike, cutting Burlington's lead down to seven pins with one ball left. The Davis County senior rolled the final ball down, getting all but one pin to fall to secure as thrilling a win as bowling can produce.
"Knowing he can close a meet can only help Noah in the future," Jason Rook said. "As a team, I told the boys to do this for themselves and do something that will bring everyone up together. There were some huge shots from several of our guys. Tristan (Thomas) picked up a huge 3-10 split. Wyatt covered his spare. All of that led up to the 10th frame just to give Noah a chance to do what he did."
McClure rolled four straight strikes to open individual play on the way to posting the top opening game for the Mustangs with a 214 before closing with a 379 series score. Thomas added a 348 series with consistent play in the individual rounds while Kaden Haskell (306), Connor Hanna (287) and Max McCoy (280) rounded out the scoring for the Davis County boys.
Machias Perez posted a 405 series score for the Burlington boys while Brayton Dixon (342), Kassen Smith (337), Austin Cooper (253) and Jason Stivers (243) rounded out the scoring for the Grayhounds. Macy Ringold (240), Mikayla Ott (233), Paige Nixon (218) and Victoria Almack (193) rounded out the scoring for the Burlington girls on Tuesday.
Davis County is back in action this weekend bowling at the Rose Bowl in the Louisa-Muscatine Tournament on Saturday. The Mustangs will return to Champion Bowl next Monday afternoon to host Fairfield at 2 p.m.
"I thank him so much for everything that he's done," Jason Rook said pointing to Champion Bowl owner Mark Frymoyer. "It's been great."