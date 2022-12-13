OTTUMWA — It's never easy to say goodbye to a senior class.
The silver lining for the Davis County High School bowling team is that Senior Day came midway through their 2022-23 season. The Mustangs ended their penultimate home meet, playing this season in their home away from home at Champion Bowl on Monday, with a split decision against visiting Pella.
The Davis County girls earned another close win, their third in five duals, as the first 200 game rolled by freshman Neveah Link helped the Mustangs build an early lead on the way to 44-pin win over the Little Dutch. Carter Failor's 214 average, however, led Pella past the previous unbeaten Davis County boys who finished with a season-low team score of 2,393 falling 365 pins short of their fifth straight dual win.
"The boys just could not seem to get on track, for whatever reason. It's not the same team that has shown up here so far this season," Rook said. "It might have just been one of those days for us. It's never easy saying goodbye to seniors. Most of these seniors have been with us for four years and we only have one more home meet left this season. The season's been moving fast."
Skye Miller, the lone senior on the Davis County girls' bowling team, averaged 113 on Senior Day before adding a key spare late in the fourth baker game for the Mustangs helping halt a potential rally by Pella. The Little Dutch got within 40 pins in each of the last two baker games, but could not get any closer with Link and Mickey Burns closing out the win in the final two frames.
"It was really nice to honor all of our seniors and be honored for all the activities our senior class is involved with," Miller said. "I kind of prefer these closer wins. I think it keeps us all together and keeps all of our attitudes up to get through the baker games. When we're way ahead, we have a tendency to let our attitudes drop. We don't seem to have the mentality to keep it up. When it's close like that, we really get into it and really focus in."
The Davis County boys, however, could not build the same momentum that has carried the Mustangs to 2,700-average so far through four wins in three meets including a season-opening victory over Class 2A state tournament qualifier Ottumwa. Pella teammates Carter Failor (214) and Travis Ware (202) posted the two best individual opening games, helping the Little Dutch jump out to a 101-pin lead before gradually extending the margin through the baker rounds with games of 211 and 202 while the Mustangs failed to improve on their 176-pin opening baker game.
"The boys did well. They were a little bit over our average. They were able to adjust to the lane conditions," Pella head bowling coach Michael Mathewson said. "I let them know on the bus it was going to be a close match. We needed to be at our best and I think we were."
Failor made the biggest adjustment of the day on the way to producing a pair of 214 individual games. After struggling with a hook on his early shots, Failor changed balls and started knocking down strikes to post the best average of the day.
"I kept the ball on the right side of the lane and kept it right in the pocket," Failor said. "It was tough early because the ball was hooking too much. I made the adjustment. After that, it went pretty good."
The Davis County boys (4-1) and girls (3-2) will be back in action on Wednesday afternoon at Keokuk County Bowl in Sigourney. The Mustangs will be facing Sigourney-Keota, Washington and West Burlington-Notre Dame starting at 2 p.m.
PREP BOWLING
at Champion Bowl
Girls
Davis County 1,870, Pella 1,826
Pella — Anna DeNooy 158-144—302; Mallory Westerkamp 110-124—234; McKenna Salvador 139-88—227; Alaina Rozenboom 104-121—225; Taylor Walker 113-107—220; Faith Galaezzi 98-77—175.
Davis County — Nevaeh Link 200-132—332; Mickey Burns 144-139—283; Jaden Garrett 133-109—242; Skye Miller 127-99—226; Shayla Buck 104-99—203; Maddie Replogle 74-82—156.
Baker games — Pella: 112, 125, 120, 127, 134. Davis County: 121, 115, 104, 125, 119.
Boys
Pella 2,758, Davis County 2,393
Pella — Carter Failor 214-214—428; Travis Ware 202-159—361; Elijah Ruckman 168-190—358; Anderson Schirm 171-169—340; Alex Mitchell 168-167—335; Coltin Gatton 176-147—323.
Davis County — Connor Hanna 163-186—349; Max McCoy 170-157—327; Kaden Haskell 185-139—324; Jordan Twedt 155-146—301; Michael Prevo 157-141—298; Tristan Thomas 135-128—263.
Baker games — Pella 211, 171, 190, 202, 162. Davis County: 176, 171, 140, 158, 149.
Junior varsity
Davis County — Christian Lopshire 153-162—315; Zayne Picton 166-127—293; Wyatt Williams 185-79—264; Talon Hull 111-149—260; Peyton Lauer 119-125—244; Josh Luffy 107-131—238; Gavin Shively 107-126—233; Brian Yoder 109-107—216; Tucker Thomas 85-124—209; Levi Routt 89-91—180; Owen Klaus 67-59—126.
Baker games — Davis County: 139, 99, 145, 128, 154, 94, 97, 90, 102, 108.
