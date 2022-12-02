OTTUMWA — Step right up and throw the ball.
Jordan Twedt did that seven times in row on Thursday, setting a tone for a special day for the Davis County High School bowling program.
Twedt flirted with a perfect game against the Bulldogs, connecting on strikes in each of the first seven frames of his opening individual game at Champion Bowl. The strong start led to a 243 opening game for Twedt and a meet-best 427 series that helped the Mustang boys build a 183-pin lead over traditional 2A state championship contender Ottumwa heading into the baker games.
Ultimately, the Mustangs finished their first regular-season meet with a team score of 2,739. For the first time in program history, Davis County beat Ottumwa head-to-head handing the Bulldogs consecutive home dual losses pulling away for a stunning 228-pin win in the same facility where Ottumwa's multiple state tournament banners hang from the rafters.
"This is a great starting point. It's a great measurement to see where we're at heading into the season," Davis County head bowling coach Jason Rook said. "For the start of the season, this exceeds my expectations. We can build from this. We feel like we've got the talent to be a team that competes at the state tournament. The hope is we're only going to see these scores go up from here."
Twedt and Mustang teammate Kaden Haskell produced the two highest averages of any bowler to compete on Thursday with Haskell averaging 207, including a 213 second game. Davis County looked comfortable in the surroundings that the Mustangs will call home this season with practices and all home meets being held at Champion Bowl.
"We've been shooting pretty well here during practices, so I feel like we had some confidence going into this meet," Haskell said. "It helped a lot to be familiar with the lanes."
Twedt seemed more than comfortable early in Thursday's dual, taking out all 10 pins easily on his first seven shots with each strike drawing a bigger cheer from his Davis County teammates. Having never bowled a perfect game before, the thought of a potential 300 entered Twedt's mind heading into his seventh frame.
"That was probably the hardest strike I had just because I started thinking about it more," Twedt said. "There wasn't anything special I was doing. I just stepped up and threw it. There might be a little bit more to it. You've got to know where to put it."
Even when the perfect game bid ended in the eighth frame, Davis County (1-0) continued to thrive finishing the opening round of individual games with a 1,009 team total that included a 201 from Haskell and a 200 thrown by Tristan Thomas. By comparison, Ottumwa (1-2) had no bowler reach 200 in a game until Charlie Handling's 223 in his second individual game as the Bulldogs failed to overcome the early deficit created by fearless Mustangs.
"We were outbowled and outcoached," Ottumwa head boys bowling coach Tom Maher said. "They came ready to bowl and we didn't. We're missing a few pieces. It doesn't matter who we bowl, I don't expect any drop off. I think we had some people get a little overwhelmed."
The Ottumwa girls, meanwhile, improved to 3-0 on the season winning by 908 pins over a short-handed Mustang squad that had just four bowlers able to compete with two more taking part in state colorguard. Brooklyn Welch took her turn to lead Ottumwa on Thursday, rolling a 237 in the second game to finish with a 205 average before anchoring the Bulldogs in the baker rounds.
"I just took a deep breath each time before I went up there," Welch said. "That deep breath helps me relax and focus more."
The Bulldog girls finished the day with a team score of 2,670, just 31 pins shy of Tuesday's season-high 2,701 scored in an Iowa Alliance win over Waterloo East. As a team, Ottumwa rolled a combined five-game baker series score of 910 including a 213 in the fourth of the five games.
"We missed a lot of spares again, but the attitude seemed to be better than on Tuesday," Ottumwa head girls bowling coach Doug Techel said. "We've got three good days of practice ahead of us. We've got Oskaloosa and Des Moines Roosevelt coming to town a week from (Thursday). We've got to continue to challenge ourselves to make ourselves better."
Kodi Pearson led Davis County (0-1) with a 321 two-game series total while Mickey Burns added a 155 average for the Mustang girls. Both Davis County bowling teams will host Centerville on Tuesday at Champion Bowl starting at 2 p.m.
"I'm glad they (Champion Bowl) were able to bring us in," Haskell said. "I do miss home (Davis County Lanes), but I'm glad we're able to have somewhere to bowl this season."
PREP BOWLING
at Champion Bowl
Girls
Ottumwa 2,670, Davis County 1,662
Ottumwa — Brooklyn Welch 173-237—410; Hannalee Songer 178-186—364; Mackenzie Clubb 171-168—339; Katelin Valentine 148-188—336; Olivia Moughler 135-176—311; Megan Prado 122-175—297.
Davis County — Kodi Pearson 130-191—321; Mickey Burns 156-154—310; Nevaeh Link 149-117—266; Jaden Garrett 112-125—237.
Baker games — Ottumwa: 199, 181, 159, 213, 158. Davis County: 108, 121, 98, 109, 92.
Junior varsity
Ottumwa — Madi Greene 181-156—337; Dallas Bacon 140-144—284; Angelina Maudlin 92-83—175.
Baker games — Ottumwa 113, 154, 119, 121, 130.
Boys
Davis County 2,739, Ottumwa 2,511
Ottumwa — Aiden Hoskins 172-214—386; Charlie Handling 158-223—381; Josh Lee 182-156—338; Logan Shoemaker 162-147—309; Lucas Sprau 137-160—297.
Davis County — Jordan Twedt 243-184—427; Kaden Haskell 201-213—414; Max McCoy 180-183—363; Tristan Thomas 200-150—350; Connor Hanna 185-155—340; Michael Prevo 135-190—325.
Baker games — Ottumwa 171, 129, 192, 165, 143. Davis County: 225, 167, 132, 176, 143.
Junior varsity
Davis County 2,072, Ottumwa 985
Ottumwa — Joshua Ashby 139-97—236; Gauge Rushman 109-77—186.
Davis County — Zayne Picton 169-145—314; Brogan West 150-149—299; Talon Hull 137-162—299; Tucker Thomas 103-172—275; Christian Lopshire 143-119—262; Josh Luffy 115-121—236; Brian Yoder 92-131—223; Hunter Skinner 102-117—219; Peyton Lauer 106-111—217; Gavin Shively 104-98—202; Levi Routt 72-87—159; Owen Klaus 81-63—144.
Baker games — Ottumwa 99, 104, 124, 97, 139. Davis County: 137, 125, 128, 138, 158.
