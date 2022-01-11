Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 42F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and light freezing rain after midnight. Low 27F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%.