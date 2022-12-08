OTTUMWA — It's not hard to tell when Max McCoy is having a good day on the lanes.
Each time the pins fall on one end, McCoy is headed back to the bench on the other end with hands raised high in the air. By the time Tuesday's South Central Conference bowling dual was over, McCoy's Davis County teammates were all getting into the act as the Mustang boys put away another impressive early-season dual win at Champion Bowl posting a team score of 2,694 beating Centerville by 707 total pins.
"My mood was up and the ball was going where it was supposed to go," McCoy said. "It's the feeling when the ball comes off your hands. You just know it's going be a good roll. That's what leads to the arms going into the air. This is the first year I've been doing this. It's just been a natural reaction."
McCoy edged Mustang teammate Jordan Twedt by a single pin to post the best individual series of the day, averaging a 206 with games of 211 and 201. Twedt rolled consistent individual games of 206 and 205 for a 411 series total, helping Davis County take control of the SCC dual building a 484-pin lead over the Big Reds heading into the five baker games.
"Max getting his first 400-series was a goal of his," Davis County head bowling coach Jason Rook said. "Maybe we can build from that. I think Max definitely has some confidence rolling from it. His spare shooting was good. I think he missed just one spare in the individual games. That was really the difference."
While the Davis County boys (2-0, 1-0 SCC) were handily clinching their second straight dual win to open the season, the Mustang girls found themselves in a battle with the Redettes as both teams sought their first dual win after season-opening losses. Centerville improved by over 200 pins on Tuesday against the Mustangs, building a 36-pin lead over the Mustangs with four baker games left.
"Our girls bowled a heck of lot better than they did at Clarke," Centerville head bowling coach Alex Belloma said. "We still haven't filled out our entire varsity roster yet. We had a couple kids that were out sick that could have helped us."
Davis County, fully staffed for the first time this season, were able to rally midway through the baker rounds. After leading the Mustangs with a 313 two-game series during individual play, Nevaeh Link stepped up to record multiple late strikes anchoring the baker rotation for Davis County in a 38-pin win over Centerville with a team total of 1,965.
"Striking out in the 10th frame of the third baker game was pretty exciting," Link said. "I'm just a freshman. Getting the chance to bowl the 10th frame for the team is a big deal and it's cool when you can strike out in that spot."
Due to a brief malfunction in Davis County's lane during the fifth and final baker game, the Centerville girls were able to finish their day off with the Mustangs still having five frames left to roll. Link, Kodi Pearson and Mickey Burns rolled four straight strikes vaulting Davis County (1-1, 1-0 SCC) well beyond the 45 pins needed in the final four frames to clinch the win over the Redettes.
"To see those girls step up and get strikes when they needed them, that's all a coach wants to see," Rook said. "They executed when it was most needed."
The Centerville girls (0-2, 0-2 SCC) were led on the day by Zoie Moorman, who rolled a 181 in the second game to finish with a 152 average on the day for the Redettes. Sully Ballanger led the Centerville boys (0-2, 0-2 SCC) with a 299 two-game series total.
Davis County was back in action at Champion Bowl on Thursday hosting Clarke and Southeast Warren in a triangular. Centerville bowled Thursday at Pella as the Courier went to press.
PREP BOWLING
at Champion Bowl
Girls
Davis County 1,965, Centerville 1,927
Centerville — Zoie Moorman 123-181—304; Emily Butler 125-154—279; Lydia Oldfield 128-141—269; Molly Moore 124-122—246; Sophie Henderson 114-122—236; Noelle Craver 87-113—200.
Davis County — Nevaeh Link 153-160—313; Kodi Pearson 124-156—280; Mickey Burns 142-116—258; Jaden Garrett 151-104—255; Skye Miller 108-105—213; Maddie Replogle 103-107—210.
Baker games — Centerville: 129, 108, 91, 145, 120. Davis County: 108, 119, 150, 128, 141.
Boys
Davis County 2,694, Centerville 1,987
Centerville — Sully Ballanger 158-141—299; Michael Starr 131-149—280; Evan Wickershiem 141-124—265; Sylar Esaias 105-148—253; Blaine Clayworth 98-118—216.
Davis County — Max McCoy 211-201—412; Jordan Twedt 206-205—411; Connor Hanna 169-207—376; Tristan Thomas 160-149—309; Kaden Haskell 126-163—289; Michael Prevo 128-133—261.
Baker games — Ottumwa 171, 129, 192, 165, 143. Davis County: 225, 167, 132, 176, 143.
Junior varsity
Davis County — Tucker Thomas 181-170—351; Zayne Picton 159-159—318; Talon Hull 107-179—286; Brogan West 136-127—263; Christian Lopshire 108-124—232; Peyton Lauer 96-123—219; Josh Luffy 115-121—236; Brian Yoder 108-126—234; Wyatt Williams 99-132—231; Gavin Shively 104-121—225; Hunter Skinner 110-105—215; Owen Klaus 111-85—196; Levi Routt 55-108—163.
Baker games — Davis County: 147, 181, 128, 122, 130, 108, 110, 125, 98, 125.
