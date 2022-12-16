SIGOURNEY — It may have been the first true road meet of the year for the Davis County High School bowling team.
In some ways, however, Wednesday's dual at Keokuk County Bowl was homecoming for the Mustangs.
Bowling in an alley similar to that of Davis County Lanes, the Mustangs picked up wins over Sigourney-Keota and Washington. The Davis County boys bounced back from their first loss, pulling away from the Cobras winning by 101 pins posting a team score of 2,552 while the Mustang girls rolled to a 213-pin win over S-K finishing the meet with a score of 1,833.
"The kids bowled well. They just had to come out of their comfort zone a little bit," Davis County head bowling coach Jason Rook said. "They've been bowling at Champion Bowl since the first day of November. That's six straight weeks bowling there. This is a stretch. We've got one more home meet and the rest will be on the road."
The cozier confines of the eight-lane Keokuk County Bowl took some readjusting for the Mustang bowlers, who are currently practicing and hosting meets in Ottumwa at the 24-lane Champion Bowl. Davis County Lanes, the program's home eight-lane alley in Bloomfield, closed back in September making Wednesday's meet the first for the Mustangs in a smaller house since the end of the 2021-22 season.
"This is more like home," Rook said. "Being able to bowl 12 on a pair felt more like home, but you also tear the oil pattern more with 12 on pair. We haven't seen that this year, so we had to make more moves. We got to learn something."
The Davis County boys bounced back from a season-low team score of 2,393 on Monday in a 365-pin loss to Pella, pulling away midway through the baker games to hold off S-K. Key strikes late in the first two baker games by Tristan Thomas, Jordan Twedt and Connor Hanna kept the Mustangs in front despite the Cobras cutting a 63-pin lead down to 10 before picking up 80 pins over the final three bakers improving to 6-1 on the season.
"For some, the crowdedness of the smaller house might be a good thing. I kind of like spreading out like we do can at Champion Bowl," said Davis County senior Max McCoy after leading the Mustang boys with a 188 average. "It took a bit of re-adjusting, but we got there. It's a little weird being shoulder to shoulder with some of my more eccentric teammates, but I guess it helps a little more with our bonding."
S-K ended up with splits in both duals as the Cobra boys beat short-handed Washington by over 1,000 pins while the Cobra girls beat the Demons by 703 pins. Corran Freel led the S-K boys with a 179 average as the Cobras (8-6) completed a successful first half of the season despite injuries to Wells Clark and Brock Alderson, runner-up in last year's Class 1A state individual tournament.
"I still feel like we're bowling just short of what we're capable of," S-K head bowling coach Austin Bruns said. "With Brock coming back after the holiday break, he's going to have a huge impact on the team. He gets everyone hyped up and, when he's bowling well, everyone tries to bowl to his level. We've been missing him, but we expect him to be coming back pretty strong."
Jayden Montgomery led the S-K girls (3-10) with a 144 average on Wednesday. Montgomery kept the Cobras within striking distance of Davis County after a 173 opening game.
"Jayden has been bowling like that lately," Bruns said. "She's rolled a 170 and a 180 over the past couple of meets. She's come along really far herself. Now, it's just a matter of getting the rest of the girls to fall in behind her."
Like the Davis County boys, the Mustang girls (5-2) also pulled away in the final three baker games to close out a 203-pin win. Nevaeh Link rolled a two-game series of 279 to lead Davis County during individual play, sharing several laughs with her Mustang teammates late in the team's most decisive dual win thus far.
"It got pretty rowdy towards the end," Link joked. "We had some personal bets going on. We were just trying to keep it fun. You have more fun when you're bowling."
Davis County will bowl at Mahaska Bowling Alley on Saturday against Knoxville and Oskaloosa at Noon before heading into the holiday break. S-K will return from the holiday break joining Centerville in competing at Oskaloosa on Jan. 7.
