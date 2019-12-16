BLOOMFIELD - There has been much to celebrate this week at Davis County Lanes this week.
The Mustang boys improved on its season scoring average against Sigourney, posting a score of 2,612 including a closing baker game of 200 that clinched a 589-pin win over the Savages. The Mustang girls, meanwhile, won by 500 pins with a score of 2,090 led by Kaitlyn Wallace, who posted a 180 two-game average including a career-best score of 192.
The Davis County boys are now 8-2 on the season. The Mustang girls are 5-5. Ultimately, records won't matter on Feb. 11, the day every high school bowling team has circled on the calendar when state qualifying meets in Class 1A, 2A and 3A are held across Iowa.
"Everybody will match up differently on every house. Everything from the oil pattern, lane condition, the surface you bowl on and the equipment you throw plays into it," Davis County head bowling coach Jason Rook said. "It's about getting the right ball in the right hands at the right time with the right lines and the right surface, anybody can score.
"The only one that really counts is districts. That's the only meet that really counts in the end. You take a little bit out of every meet and try to build towards that. I'm happy I've got depth."
That depth was on display on Monday night, particularly on the boys side. While Davis County's varsity team easily beat Sigourney, the Mustangs had some intra-squad competition to contend with as Davis County's top junior varsity team entered the baker rounds just two pins behind the varsity with a 1,740 two-game total.
In the end, it would be the Davis County JV that would produce the top overall team score. Baker rounds of 213 and 210 helped produce a final total of 2,614, edging the varsity by two pins.
"I kept encouraging our kids to keep battling. I kept asking our varsity kids what they were going to do if they were trailing going into the final baker game when the team they're trailing gives you an opening," Rook said. "I was encouraged to see that final 200 baker game from the varsity. It proved the guys could do it, but they need to have the motivation to do it.
"It was an all-around good meet for our boys. Every meet is a chance to learn and put all those lessons together. In the end, you're going to need four or five solid bowlers to give you a chance to qualify for state."
Will Farley posted Davis County's top average on the boys side with scores of 236 and 202 for a 219 mark. Two lanes over, Weston Shively's 200 average helped the Mustang junior varsity keep pace and keep the energy of the entire Davis County bowling team stay up through the entire meet.
"We get excited as a team and, when we start to get each other pumped up, we tend to bowl better as a team," Farley said. "We throw better shots. We score higher. If we have a goal in mind to reach, we'll try to achieve that goal. If we bowl a 180 in a baker game, our goal is to put up an even better score in the next game."
Wallace, meanwhile, finished off her best day on the lanes for the Mustang girls anchoring Davis County in the baker rotation. The Mustangs added 145 more pins to their lead in the five baker rounds.
"I don't usually get the chance to anchor. It was a big change and pretty exciting," Wallace said. "Our goal is usually to score a 150 in each baker game. We got over 150 three times. Usually, I kind of crack under pressure. Today, I kind of pulled through."
Hannah Alderson led the Sigourney girls (2-3) with a 165 average, including the top overall opening individual game of 173. In boys competition, Holden Huffman paced the Savages (4-2) with the top overall average on Monday, rolling a 228 including a 231 opening game.