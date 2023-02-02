OTTUMWA — It's not the end of the world.
In fact, for Max McCoy, it was just another meet and a chance to help lead his team to a win.
In the final 'home' meet of the season for the Davis County High School bowling team, the Mustangs rolled to impressive victories over West Burlington on Tuesday. The meet was the final one that Davis County will host this season at Champion Bowl in Ottumwa, who welcomed in the Mustangs this season following Davis County Lanes closing down this past fall.
"It's always kind of bittersweet spending your last home meet together as a team, but it's not really at home," McCoy said. "I didn't feel like it was more emotional. It's just nice to spend a meet with your team at the alley you call home.
"It's not the end of the world. Win or lose, we got to spend this meet together."
The Davis County boys rolled past the Falcons, pulling away in the second round of individual play to open a 187-pin lead before throwing a 212 opening baker game. The Mustangs finished with a team score of 2,582, beating West Burlington by 288 pins posting the team's highest score since the holiday break.
"We've kind of struggled since the first of January," Davis County head bowling coach Jason Rook said. "I'm not sure what has happened, but I think this is a boost in the right direction."
Jordan Twedt led the charge for the Davis County boys in the second round of individual games, following up a 198 to open the day with a team-leading 213 in the second to post a 411 total, leading all bowlers in the meet. After holding a slim 16-pin lead heading into the round, Davis County never trailing by less than 200 pins the rest of the meet making the right adjustments on the lanes to pull away from the Falcons.
"Once I found my mark, it was pretty easy to consistently go back for it every time," Twedt said. "I just kept hitting the same mark every time and kept picking up strikes and spares. That was a big part of our success as a team.
"We were looking for a 2,200. Our end goal is 2,800 or 2,900. I felt like we took a step towards that in this meet."
The bowler with the best game of the day was Kodi Pearson, who led the Davis County girls with a 183 average. Pearson rolled a 215 for her second individual game, leading the Mustangs to a team score of 2,284 for the day and a 672-pin win over the West Burlington girls.
"I moved around quite a bit on the lane. I was pretty nervous towards the end," Pearson said. "I wasn't really aiming for a 200 game. I was just trying to lead the team and do the best I could."
The score was the best of the season for the Mustang girls. Both Davis County teams have one more meet left in the regular season, this Saturday at Centerville, before the teams prepare for their Class 1A state qualifying tournaments at the Rose Bowl in Muscatine Feb. 13 (girls) and 14 (boys).
"The girls are really putting up some big numbers," Rook said. "I think we're hitting our stride heading into Muscatine, but that is going to be a very tough district. It's a fun place to bowl, but it's a tough place to have to win the district to qualify for state."
However the season finishes out, the Davis County bowlers will be able to take away plenty of great memories from a unique season for the program. Mustang bowlers signed pins with the Mustang school logo provided by Champion Bowl owner Mark Frymoyer after the meet.
"Mark has really been great welcoming us in with open arms," Rook said. "I guess this is the start to a new chapter. We bowled five years at Davis County Lanes. I'm sad it's closed, but I'm happy for everything that was there. We'll continue to bowl here. This is our home now."
