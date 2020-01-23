MARSHALLTOWN — Something about the Marshalltown Bobcats seems to bring out the best in the Ottumwa bowling team.
One year ago at Champion Bowl, both the Bulldog boys and girls had their best scoring days of the season in pair of impressive varsity wins over Marshalltown. On Thursday, the Bobcats brought out the best in the OHS bowlers as the Ottumwa boys (16-2) produced a season-best score of 3,450, almost 500 pins better than Marshalltown’s total of 2,982 at Wayward Social and over 100 pins better than the 3,307 score the Bulldogs posted in the same dual last season.
“It was a total team effort,” Ottumwa head boys bowling coach Tom Maher said. “We bowled extremely well as a group. The team is starting to see the rewards of their practice sessions and are really working on the mental aspect of the game.”
The Ottumwa girls (17-2) were just five pins off their season-best total from a year earlier against the Bobcats, posting a 2,966 to come as close to a 3,000 score as the Bulldogs have come all season. McKinna Haines paced the Bulldogs with a two-game average of 221, including the top overall individual game of 234, while OHS teammate and fellow William Penn University signee Anna Wetrich followed Haines with a 208 average just hours after signing her letter of intent with the Statesmen.
“We had one bad baker game that cost us 3,000. I thought McKinna, Anna and Zoe (Seamans) bowled well. Jenny (Goodman) was right behind them. We are trying to treat each meet from here until the substate and state tournaments like we’re in a postseason atmosphere.”
Ottumwa bowls at Des Moines East on Thursday, Jan. 30.