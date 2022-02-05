MUSCATINE – The Ottumwa High School bowling team got a taste of postseason play on Saturday, competing in the 18-team Muscatine Muskie Invitational baker tournament.
The Ottumwa boys posted the top score in the 15 games to qualify for bracket play, finishing with team total of 3,295. The Bulldogs opened the day bowling 1,132 in the opening five games and finished with a flourish, posting a 1,135 in the final five games to pull away from Muscatine by 116 pins for the top seed in the eight-team bracket.
Both Ottumwa advanced to the best-two-of-three bracket round of the tournament. The Bulldog boys fell in the semifinal round of the tournament after beating Keokuk in the quarterfinal round while the Ottumwa girls finished third in qualifying with a team score of 2,799 before falling 2-1 to Davenport Central, losing 205-196 in the decisive third game.
Ottumwa will compete at the CIML Metro bowling tournament on Thursday morning. Action at Game Day Lanes in Des Moines gets underway at 11 a.m.