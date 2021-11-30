PLEASANT HILL — The Great Escape proved to be the destination for the Ottumwa High School boys bowling team to secure a trip to state almost eight months earlier.
On Tuesday, the Bulldog boys made the bowling center the destination to open a special season as both state championship hopeful OHS bowling teams scored road wins over Southeast Polk. The Ottumwa boys overcame a slow start to roll a season-opening 3,187, beating the Rams by 582 pins, while the two-time defending 3A state champion OHS girls edged Southeast Polk by less than 300 pins with a season-opening 2,553 team score, good for a 264-pin margin of victory.
"I thought, for the first meet, it wasn't too bad," Ottumwa head girls bowling coach Doug Techel said. "We have a long ways to go if we want to be competitive at state. It's a long season with a lot of hard work ahead of us."
Leading the way for the OHS varsity girls on Tuesday was Olivia Pilcher as the two-time state champion senior rolled a 201 in the second game to finish with a season-opening 199 average. Katelin Valentine followed for the Bulldog girls with a 185 average while Makenzie Fischer (167 average), Brooklyn Welch (166), Madi Greene (138) and Hannalee Songer (131) rounded out the individual scoring.
The Ottumwa junior varsity girls edged Southeast Polk by less than 200 pins, posting a 1,782 team score to win by 183. Olivia Moughler led the Bulldog JV girls with a 146 average followed by Mackenzie Clubb (137), Taylor King (106), Kendall Newland (102), Jaime Hallgren (99) and Janelle Eskew (43).
The Ottumwa boys were led to the varsity win by Ryan Johnson, who rolled a 247 in the second game to finish with a meet-best 230 average edging out senior teammate Reiley Freeman by five total pins after Freeman posted a 254 second game to finish with a 228 average. Richard Garrett also posted a 200-plus average with a 206 following games of 187 and 225 for the future Waldorf Warrior while Mason Konrad (199), Charlie Handling (195) and Logan Shoemaker (185) rounded out the season-opening scoring for the Bulldog varsity.
"The boys started slow, but found their footing by about the middle of the first game," Ottumwa head boys bowling coach Tom Maher said. "I'm pleased with how the boys responded after the slow start. They bowled extremely well in the baker games."
Southeast Polk's lone win came in junior varsity boys competition, where the Rams scored a 2,238 as a team to beat Ottumwa's season-opening 1,908 total. Aiden Hoskins rolled a 162 average to lead the Bulldog JV boys with Brayden Hopkins (147), Tayte Walker (119), Lucas Spraw (113), Dalton Maas (80) and Sawyer Batterson (66) rounding out the scoring.
"We are a work in progress," Maher said. "We need to clean up our spare shooting, but I'm confident that will come with more practice."
Ottumwa hosts Davis County and Ankeny in the first home dual of the season. Action gets underway at Champion Bowl on Thursday at 2 p.m.