MARSHALLTOWN – The Marshalltown boys ended last year raising a state championship banner. The Ottumwa boys hope to do the same at the end of this season.
On Tuesday, the Bobcats and Bulldogs battled it out at Wayward Social in a high-level battle of top bowling programs. Ottumwa nearly rallied in the baker rounds, outscoring Marshalltown in four of the five games, but could not completely erase a 139-pin deficit as the Bobcats held on by 81 pins to hand the OHS boys their first dual loss of the season.
"We fought hard and closed the gap," Ottumwa head boys bowling coach Tom Maher said. "The boys had several opportunities to close the gap even more and where unsuccessful. We will learn from this and continue to process with our end goal being a return to state."
Marshalltown seniors Demetri Ferneau and Andru Wilder helped the Bobcats finish with a 2,131 team total after the individual games. Ferneau rolled a pair of 236 games to lead the Bobcats while Wilder added a 230 average to open the eventual winning margin over Ottumwa.
Richard Garret led the Bulldogs against Marshalltown, averaging 219 including a 235 in the second individual game. Reiley Freeman edged out OHS teammate Ryan Johnson by a single pin in 20 frames as both bowlers officially posted 198 averages.
Charlie Handling (194 average), Logan Shoemaker (189) and Mason Konrad (179) rounded the varsity scoring for the Ottumwa boys. The Bulldog junior varsity boys were also edged out by less than 100 pins by Marshalltown, 2,237 to 2,153, with averages by Aiden Hoskins (174) and Luke Sprau (157) leading the Ottumwa JV.
The Ottumwa varsity girls improved to 4-0 on the season, rolling past Marshalltown by 644 pins with a team score of 2,623. Hannalee Songer led the Bulldogs with a 182 average, opening with a 199, while Makenzie Fischer posted a 180 average including a 190 second game for the Bulldogs.
"We had a good learning experience," Ottumwa head girls bowling coach Doug Techel said. "We've been working hard on our different releases and back swings, so I expected a little drop off."
Brooklyn Welch (168 average), Katelin Valentine (158), Olivia Pilcher (151) and Madi Greene (115) rounded out the scoring for the Ottumwa varsity girls. The Ottumwa junior varsity girls rolled a team score of 2,002, beating out Marshalltown by 765 pins, with Mackenzie Clubb posting the best average of the CIML dual with a 269 opening game leading the way to a 240 average.
Mackenzie really shot the lights out," Techel said.
Both Ottumwa bowling teams return to Champion Bowl on Thursday starting at 2 p.m. The Bulldogs will host Oskaloosa and Des Moines East, the first CIML Metro opponent Ottumwa will face this season.