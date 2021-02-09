DES MOINES – The Ottumwa High School girls and boys swept the team championships at the CIML Metro Conference meet on Tuesday.
The Ottumwa girls, bowling for the second time in less than a week at Bowlerama, improved their score from last week's dual with Des Moines by almost 200 pins finishing with a Metro-championship winning score of 2,863. The Bulldog boys, meanwhile, overcame a slow start to post a final team score of 3,113 with four bowlers rolling 200-plus second games before posting 222, 211 and 224 to open the baker rounds.
"Braydon Songer and Rich Garrett really kept us in it in the first game," Ottumwa boys bowling coach Tom Maher said. "Four bowlers earned first-team all-conference honors by finishing in the top five. We still miss too many spares and are having trouble adjusting early. We will work on this during the week getting ready for the state qualifying meet."
Garrett placed second overall in the CIML Metro tournament, earning first-team all-conference honors with an opening game of 234 and a second game of 233 to finish with a team-leading 467 series score. Songer, who led Ottumwa in the opening game with a 243, finishing third earning first-team all-Metro honors with a 455 two-game series.
Mason Konrad placed fourth in the tournament, finishing with a 249 in the second game to post a 417 series to earn first-team all-conference honors. Clayton Morris posted a 393 series to place fifth, also receiving first-team all-Metro accolades. Dylan Glick placed 16th to finish as a second-team all-conference bowler for OHS with a series score of 353.
Randi O'Leary nearly brought home a CIML Metro individual title for the Bulldog girls, losing on a roll-off after finishing in a tie for first with a two-game average of 208. O'Leary was joined on the CIML Metro all-conference first team by OHS teammates Zoe Semans, Makenzie Fischer and Brooklyn Welch who all placed in the top 10.
"We had a good spare-shooting day, which is something we need to do next week at the state qualifying meet," Ottumwa head girls bowling coach Doug Techel said.
Seamans finished third, averaging 204 including a 225 second game effort. Fischer finished fifth with a two-game average of 194, opening with a 230 in the tournament, while Brooklyn Welch placed ninth with a 331 two-game series total.
Olivia Pilcher and Liberty Welch both earned second-team all-Metro honors for the Ottumwa girls. Both finished tied for 11th place, finishing one pin out of the top 10, after each bowler posted 165 averages.
The Ottumwa boys will look to qualify for the Class 2A boys state tournament on Monday afternoon at the Great Escape in Pleasant Hill. The Ottumwa girls, meanwhile, return to Bowlerama next Tuesday to compete for a spot in the 3A girls state tournament.
"We will need to keep the same intensity next Tuesday," Techel said.