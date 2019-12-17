It seems to happen each meet with the Ottumwa High School boys bowling team. Plug anyone in the varsity lineup, and they perform.
Tuesday, it was Rich Garrett's and Alex Frymoyer's turn.
Garrett, a freshman, and Frymoyer, a senior, contributed along with the rest of the varsity as they were two of five bowlers to post series over 400 as the Bulldogs blew out Des Moines Hoover 3,087-2,639 in a CIML Metro dual meet at Champion Bowl.
"We broke down where we've been and gave those two a chance, and they responded well," Ottumwa boys coach Tom Maher said. "We had nine kids today average a 200 per game, but more importantly, we were consistent. We filled frames."
Garrett had a 403 series and led off four of the Baker games. Frymoyer had a 409 series, and had six consecutive strikes in his second individual game that ended with a 235.
Dawson Greene's 428 series led the Bulldogs, while Jaxson Coble (417) and Garraty Richmond (407) also had series over 400, though Coble and Richmond were the only two to roll over 200 in their individual games.
Despite leading by over 300 pins after the individual rounds, Maher wasn't as pleased with the Baker games. The Bulldogs won those by less than 100 pins overall.
"We've been losing momentum as we go along, and we've got to find a way to fix that," he said. "We're struggling to carry down (because of oil on the lanes), and it's been happening here, but the guys weren't spooked by it this time.
"We only missed two spares in the Baker games, so they made those," Maher said. "I'm really happy with all three teams today."
Des Moines Hoover didn't bring a girls team, so Ottumwa made the most of it by competing in two different teams.
The first round of individual games was hit and miss, though Anna Wetrich had a 230 that was part of her 420 series, both figures best among all players.
In the second round, Zoe Seamans had a 225 game and Olivia Pilcher started with three consecutive strikes on the way to a 199 game.
"We did OK, but it's more exciting when you have an opponent to bowl against," Ottumwa girls coach Doug Techel said. "Our fifth, sixth and seventh bowlers are all real close, so a lot of that is going to determine how we bowl away from here."
Techel was pleased with how Pilcher bowled out of the No. 1 spot on one of the teams. Pilcher was 50 pins better on the day than her season series average.
"She is very capable of that. She has a tendency to open up her shoulders, but she can throw strikes, and she's really good at picking up spares," Techel said. "Zoe came back after a down first game. For our girls, it's about keeping the focus and not getting down on themselves."
The Bulldogs now have more than three weeks off before their next meet Jan. 9 against Des Moines Lincoln. After two home meets after the break, the Bulldogs will finish with six in a row on the road.
"Those are going to be big for us because we can't bowl state at home. We've got to know the different lane conditions," Techel said. "We just have to keep our confidence and adjust to what we see."
at Champion Bowl
Girls
Ottumwa 2,576; Ottumwa (2) 2,339
Individual games
Ottumwa — Jenny Goodman 166-168—334; Stephanie Mendoza 102-103—205; Lila Stock 132-148—280; Melanie Fischer 164-159—323; Anna Wetrich 190-230—420; McKinna Haines 205-195—400
Ottumwa (2) — Olivia Pilcher 170-199—369; Makenzie Fischer 123-113—236; Jaime Hallgren 80/Janelle Eskew 69; Liberty Welch 134-134—268; Randi O'Leary 193-166—359; Zoe Seamans 158-225—383
Baker games — Ottumwa: 177; 138; 197; 155; 172. Ottumwa (2): 162; 113; 157; 125; 167
Boys
Ottumwa 3,087; Des Moines Hoover 2,639
Individual games
Ottumwa — Garraty Richmond 200-207—407; Rich Garrett 179-224—403; Jaxson Coble 215-202—417; Alex Frymoyer 174-235—409; Reiley Freeman 158-169—327; Dawson Greene 191-237—428
Des Moines Hoover — Cooper Daniels 158-131—289; Timber Stewart 153-182—335; Kevin Baker 210-177—387; Josh Barron 160-177—337; Logan Myers 149-173—322; Peyton Henry 163-167—330
Baker games — Ottumwa: 224; 213; 203; 197; 186. Des Moines Hoover: 176; 217; 175; 200; 160.
JV 1
Ottumwa — Ryan Eddy 204-212—416; Ryan Johnson 187-219—406; Charlie Handling 164-154—318; Mason Konrad 184-225—409; Clayton Morris 193-160—353; Braydon Songer 184-167—351
JV 2
Ottumwa — Asa Canny 106-181—287; Owen Tanner 156-159—313; Logan Shoemaker 121-181—302; Jason Rukaber 149-143—292; Tyler Clubb 163-179—342; Dylan Glick 193-203—396