MUSCATINE — For the second time this season, the Ottumwa High School girls bowling team earned the top seed in a baker tournament.
The Bulldogs posted a total score of 3,006, including a 269 early in the tournament, becoming the only team in the 15-team field to average over 200 pins per game in qualifying at the Muscatine Muskie Invitational. Ottumwa however, was not able to parlay that top qualifying score into a tournament title as Davenport Central swept the Bulldogs 180-179 and 209-195, in the quarterfinal round.
"We need to learn how to relax during bracket play," OHS head girls bowling coach Doug Techel said. "I think the we try to be perfect on each shot. which makes us tense up. Once we learn that, the sky's the limit for these girls."
The Ottumwa boys, meanwhile, finished 10th in the Muskie Invitational. The Bulldogs improved throughout the day, averaging 195 in the second five-game set and 200 in the final five games of qualifying, but not overcome an rough opening five-game average of 165.
"We had several of our younger bowlers step up and bowl well," Ottumwa head boys bowling coach Tom Maher said.
Both Ottumwa bowling teams head to Cadillac XBC in Waterloo to compete in the Iowa Alliance Conference Tournament. Action gets underway at 10 a.m.
