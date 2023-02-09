Prep bowling: Ottumwa girls win Iowa Alliance title

OTTUMWA – One championship-winning trip to Cadillac XBC down.
One more still to come? The Ottumwa High School girls bowling team hopes that will be the case later this month.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 147-pin lead on Wednesday at the inaugural Iowa Alliance conference tournament in the battle for the south division team title with Des Moines Lincoln after individual play. Ottumwa held on to most of the lead through the baker rounds, clinching the conference team title with score of 2,817 beating the Railsplitters by 97 pins on the lanes that will play host to the upcoming Iowa High School State Bowling Tournament.
"It was good to get the conference title, which was a lot of fun," Ottumwa head girls bowling coach Doug Techel said. "From year to year, things can change up there, but it was good for the girls to see that they could throw strikes up there on those lanes and they could pick up spares.
"That's going to go a long way. Of course, we still need to get there first."
To get there, Ottumwa has to finish among the top two teams on the Class 3A state qualifying meet on Monday at Bowlerama Lanes in Des Moines. Action gets underway at 10 a.m.
"We've got to learn how to have fun," Techel said. "At this age, it's not the end of the world if you throw a bad ball. Once we learn to relax and have fun, I don't think anyone can beat us."
Mackenzie Clubb won the individual Iowa Alliance conference girls bowling title, rolling a 439 two-game series. Clubb set the tone for a successful day at Cadillac XBC with an opening game of 237, one of three 200 games rolled by Bulldog bowlers in the opening individual game.
"It was a good experience the state tournament," Clubb said. "The biggest thing I learned was to be consistent and keep focused on my line."
Clubb was one of three OHS girls to earn first-team all-conference honors on Wednesday. Hannalee Songer placed third for the Bulldogs with a two-game series score of 403 while Brooklyn Welch placed fourth in the conference tournament with a 395 two-game total.
All six Ottumwa bowlers earned all-conference accolades. Madi Greene placed seventh with a two-game total of 363, Katelin Valentine rolled a 177 average to place eighth and Olivia Moughler rolled a 321 total to finish 11th with all three OHS bowlers earning second-team all-conference honors.
"For us, it's just a matter of not being so tense when a frame doesn't go our way," Techel said. "Once we get past Monday, I feel like we'll have a lot of fun. The worst you can finish at that point is eighth in the state. There are 24 other teams that won't even make it to state, so if we can bowl well and qualify on Monday, we're going to have a good time."
The Ottumwa boys finished second in the Iowa Alliance conference tournament in a tight battle throughout the day with Des Moines Lincoln and Des Moines East for the team title. Charlie Handling earned first-team all-conference honors for the Bulldog boys, finishing third in the conference meet with a team-leading 231 average, including an opening game of 246.
Tayte Walker and Ryan Johnson each earned second-team all-conference honors for the Ottumwa boys. Walker posted a 419 two-game series total to finish eighth while Johnson finished 11th with a 202 average, helping Ottumwa post a 2,878 total heading into their trip to their 3A state qualifying meet in Des Moines at Bowlerama on Tuesday at 10 a.m.
"We did pretty well during the individual games, but we had some trouble making spares in the baker games," Walker said of the conference tournament. "I still think that, overall, we stayed up and had good energy throughout the day. You definitely have to play further outside up there. It definitely hooks a lot more than it used to.
"I feel like our overall team confidence is up there. I think we're all excited with what's to come."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.