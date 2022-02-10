Ottumwa bowlers (from left to right) Makenzie Fischer, Hannalee Songer, Olivia Pilcher, Katelin Valentin, Brooklyn Welch and Mackenzie Clubb brought home the CIML Metro conference tournament team title on Thursday from Game Day Lanes in Des Moines. Ottumwa beat Des Moines Lincoln for the conference title by 162 pins, posting a team score of 2,804.