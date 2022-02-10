DES MOINES – It's that time of year and head coach Doug Techel is hoping the Ottumwa High School girls bowling team can once again rise to the occasion.
So far, so good. The Bulldog girls brought home the championship trophy on Thursday from Game Day Lanes after winning the CIML Metro Conference tournament title with final team score of 2,804.
Des Moines Lincoln was second in the conference tournament with a team score of 2,642. The Railsplitters were the closest challenges to Ottumwa after individual play, trailing the Bulldogs by just 94 pins, before a 931 score in five baker games including three separate 200-plus games allowed Ottumwa to lock up the conference title.
"We had a pretty solid day on the lanes," Techel said. "We missed 12 spares all day, so I'm pretty happy with that. I would like to see more concentration and focus throughout the entire match. We'll need that on Tuesday at the state qualifying meet."
Five OHS girls earned first-team all-conference honors for their top-eight performances on Thursday. Olivia Pilcher led the way for the Bulldogs with a third-place finish, posting scores of 181 and 230 in her final Metro meet for a two-game series of 411 finishing just 13 pins behind Lincoln bowler Callie Eckert's individual championship-winning score of 424.
Right behind Pilcher was Mackenzie Clubb, who opened the conference meet with a 203 and finishing fourth overall with a 199 average to earn first-team all-conference honors. Mackenzie Fischer (374 series), Brooklyn Welch (359 series) and Hannalee Songer (339 series) wrapped up the final three first-team all-conference top-eight spots while Kateline Valentine earned second-team all-conference accolades after finishing 11th with a two-game series score of 327.
The Ottumwa boys fell short in a four-team battle for the CIML Metro team title on Thursday, posting the exact same 2,804 score on the OHS girls ultimately coming up just 122 pins shy of Lincoln for the conference crown.
"Coming off a successful meet in Muscatine, we had a letdown in the baker games," Ottumwa boys bowling coach Tom Maher said. "We started out down 49 pins and lost 80 more pins over the first two bakers. Lincoln was firing on all cylinders."
Charlie Handling led the Ottumwa boys, averaging 219 to keep the Bulldogs in the hunt for the confernece title. Ryan Johnson added a 411 series score.
Down by 129 pins, Ottumwa rallied back pulling within 26 pins of the lead with one baker game left. Spare shooting in the final 10 baker frames, however, prevented the Bulldogs from completing the comeback.
"We have just as much if not more talent that any team in the state," Maher said. "All we have to do is take care of business."
The Ottumwa boys will be right back at Game Day Lanes for the Class 2A state qualifying meet. The top two team scores posted after 15 baker games at the four state qualifying meets in 2A and 3A will qualify for state this year with three individual games to follow with the top eight individuals at each site qualifying for the 2A and 3A boys and girls state individual tournaments.
"We've got a chance to redeem ourselves on Monday," Maher said. "Another 2,804 won't cut it."