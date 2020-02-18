OTTUMWA — Doug Techel has guided the Ottumwa girls bowling team to state every year over the past two decades.
Never before has Techel had to watch a team overcome the type of obstacles the 2020 Bulldog girls overcame on Tuesday at Champion Bowl. After a strong start put OHS on the fast track to clinching a regional team championship and a 20th straight trip to state, the second round of individual play came to sudden stop.
The ball return malfunctioned, leading to a lengthy break for the Bulldogs and Davenport Central, the team sharing the neighboring lanes with OHS during the state qualifying tournament. After nearly an hour, both team returned to the lanes and produced the top two team scores among Class 3A girls with the Bulldogs posting a final total of 2,917, beating the Blue Devils by 268 pins.
“Those things can happen. Mechanical things happen out on the lanes,” Techel said. “It kind of took away some of our momentum with our girls having to sit for almost 45 minutes. The girls came back and bowled pretty well after that.”
The state qualifier at Champion Bowl ended with both the Ottumwa boys and girls clinching team championships and trips to state next week in Waterloo. The Bulldog boys will compete for the Class 2A state title next Tuesday at Cadillac Lanes after posting an incredible team score of 3,318, including a five-game total of 1,184 in the baker rounds, rallying past runner-up Keokuk to win by 188 pins.
“I would take this exact score next Tuesday at state,” Ottumwa head boys bowling coach Tom Maher said. “More than just the score, I’m happy with how every took care of their business. They didn’t pay attention of what was around them. They took care of what was going on in our area.
“We only missed three single pins all day. We only had three open frames all day. Everyone made their spares. That’s what you got to do. Every team can throw strikes, but they can’t all make spares.”
The Ottumwa boys found themselves in almost the exact same situation as last year’s state qualifying meet, battling neck-and-neck with Keokuk as the Chiefs led the Bulldogs by 20 pins heading into the baker games. Last year at Champion Bowl, the Bulldog boys fell short of the 2A, District 4 title in a head-to-head dual with Keokuk as the Chiefs pulled away in the final 15 frames to earn a 50-pin win (3,099 to 3,049).
On Tuesday, Ottumwa turned the tables immediately taking the lead just a few frames into the first baker game. The Bulldogs edged ahead of the Chiefs by nine pins after the first baker game with a 225 wrapped up by a closing strike and spare in the 10th frame by Dawson Greene, who led OHS in individual play with a 222 average.
Things were just getting started for the Ottumwa boys. Eight straight strikes opened the second baker game, allowing the Bulldogs to post a 255 and open a 56-pins lead. Four strikes in the final five rolls of the third baker game put Ottumwa up by 88. Five closing strikes in the fourth game put the Bulldogs up by 155 pins, all but clinching the team title.
“Our baker games have been really good all year,” Greene said. “It’s a pretty big confidence booster when you win the first game. We kind of just rolled on it. We didn’t put up the biggest games, but we put up scores big enough to win each game.
“It’s always a fun battle with Keokuk. Going into bakers, we all were driven. We wanted to win more than anyone.”
While the Ottumwa boys were busy picking up steam on their lanes, the Ottumwa girls headed off the lanes waiting for the mechanical issues to be resolved. The Bulldog girls, a team with high hopes of winning the program’s ninth state championship next Wednesday in the 3A portion of the tournament, could be found during the break huddled up as a team keeping each other loose before returning to postseason play several minutes later.
“Usually, we don’t have any kind of drama during meets. Mentally, it can be hard to get back and focused when you have to sit out that long,” Ottumwa senior McKinna Haines said. “You just try to stay together and stay in the groove. We went over and watched the (Ottumwa) boys for a little bit. That definitely helped us get focused. We were also playing games together. That also helps with the team bonding.”
Haines and Zoe Seamans were the only two Ottumwa bowlers with a pair of 200s in individual play. Seamans led OHS with a 212 average on Tuesday while Haines posted a 209 average. Anna Wetrich led the opening-game charge for the Bulldogs with a score of 229, helping clinch a fourth opportunity to bowl for a state title. Both Wetrich and Jenny Goodman were both part of state championship-winning efforts in 2017 and 2018.
“It’s still exciting for me. It’s just like my freshman year when we went to state the first time,” Wetrich said. “I’m still excited. I’m ready to go to state for the final time and give it all I’ve got.
“This senior class has a chance to do something really special,” Techel added. “Going first-first-third-first in four years might make them one of the greatest classes we’ve had in the history of this program.”