DES MOINES — For the first time in 32 days, the Ottumwa High School bowling returned to the lanes.
The results were the same. The Bulldogs girls and boys both secured wins over Dowling Catholic with the OHS girls winning by 752 pins while the OHS boys edged the Maroons by 215, pulling away in the baker rounds.
"We were only seven pins ahead going into the bakers," Ottumwa head boys bowling coach Tom Maher said. "We opened up going 213-213 right out of the gate. We struggled a little bit after the lane dried up in the third game, but we came back with a 237 in the fourth game."
Owen Brauch kept Dowling close, posting a 288 single game and a 485 series against the Bulldog boys. Clayton Morris and Reilly Freeman countered with a pair of 400-plus series with Morris rolling games of 213 and 222 for a team-leading 435 series. Freeman added a 427 series, including a 236 opening game for Ottumwa.
Braydon Songer posted a 146 average for the Bulldogs. Logan Shoemaker, making his varsity road debut, rolled a 206 opening game as part of a 369 two-game average.
"I'm very happy with how the boys adjusted," Maher said. "They made their spares and controlled the conditions."
Richard Garrett finished with a 165 average while Mason Konrad rolled a 313 series. The Ottumwa boys junior varsity featured a 218 average from Ryan Johnson, a 327 series from Charlie Handling and a 287 series from Tomas Bacon.
The Ottumwa girls, meanwhile, were led by sophomore Katelin Valentine's 186 average including a 225 opening game in her first varsity meet. Brooklyn Welch finished just five total pins behind Valentine with a 367 two-game average as the Bulldogs finished with the top four series and five of the top individual games.
"Val Lanes has always been a hard place for us to bowl," Ottumwa head girls bowling coach Doug Techel said. "We missed over 35 spares, so we need to clean that up. We have a lot of room for improvement."
Liberty Welch finished with a 335 two-game average for the OHS girls, 10 pins ahead of Zoe Seamans. Makenzie Fischer posted a 307 total while Olivia Pilcher finished with a 267 average to open 2021.
Hannalee Songer led the Ottumwa girls junior varsity, posting a 321 series. Emma Martsching added a 283 series while Lila Stock added a 253 two-game total.
Madilyn Greene finished with a 122 average for the OHS girls JV squad. Janelle Eskew added a 83 average.
The Ottumwa boys (6-0) and girls (5-0) will open CIML Metro play on Thursday facing Des Moines Roosevelt at Air Lanes Bowling Center at 3:15 p.m. The Bulldogs return home on Saturday hosting a baker tournament at Champion Bowl hosting Davis County, Keokuk, Louisa-Muscatine, Marshalltown and Urbandale at 1 p.m.