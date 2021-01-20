HEDRICK [mdash] David Cullinan, 78, of Hedrick, Iowa, died Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Ridgewood Specialty Care in Ottumwa, Iowa. He was born in Ottumwa, Iowa, on Saturday, May 30, 1942, the son of Martin R. and Frances (Genochio) Cullinan. He attended school in Minnesota until the 8th gra…