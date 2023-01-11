DES MOINES — Both Ottumwa High School bowling teams returned to action for the first time since the holiday break, earning a pair of Iowa Alliance conference wins over Des Moines North.
The Bulldog boys rolled a team score of 2,835, beating the Polar Bears by 494 pins at Game Day Lanes. Ryan Johnston led Ottumwa for the first time this season with a 227 average, including a 246 opening game, while Charlie Handling rolled a 202 average for the Bulldogs.
Luke Sprau added a 363 series score for the Bulldogs while Logan Shoemaker added a 355. Josh Lee averaged 163 while Markelle Maas, making his varsity debut, rolled 311 over the two individual games.
The Ottumwa girls posted a team score of 2,761, beat short-handed North by over 1,400 pins. Katelin Valentine led the Bulldogs with a two-game series total of 439, rolling a 224 in the opening game followed by a 215 second game.
"I thought, for the most part, we bowled pretty good," Ottumwa head girls bowling coach Doug Techel said. "We were terrible spare shooters, missing 53 spares, which is unacceptable."
MacKenzie Clubb averaged a 194 for the Bulldog girls. Hannalee Songer rolled a 367 two-game series total while Brooklyn Welch added a 359.
Olivia Moughler rolled a 327 two-game total. Madi Greene rounded out the varsity scoring with a 140 average.
"Katelin, Hannalee and MacKenzie bowled pretty good," Techel said. "Now is the time to get serious for our final push."
Ottumwa hosts Des Moines East and West Des Moines Valley next Tuesday for Senior Day at Champion Bowl.
