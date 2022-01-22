OTTUMWA – Four programs with their sights set on the Iowa High School state bowling tournament got a taste this weekend of what the competition will be like next month at Cadillac Lanes.
The second-annual Ottumwa High School baker tournament proved to be an important primer for the new-look state tournament format. The Bulldogs, Marshalltown, Louisa-Muscatine and Keokuk bowled 15 consecutive baker games on Saturday at Champion Bowl just to set up best three-out-of-five semifinals ultimately leading to girls and boys best-of-five championship matches.
Add four more teams in all three classes, and the same format will be followed next month at state. On Saturday, the Keokuk girls and Marshalltown boys walked away with the team championships from Ottumwa, both beat Louisa-Muscatine in the finals.
For all four teams, state championships are realistic goals. Saturday gave all four teams an idea what it will take to make those championship dreams realities next month.
"It's something you have to get used to. The kids are used to doing the five-baker format. When you stretch it out to 15 games, the kids don't realize how quickly it goes," Keokuk head girls bowling coach Ryan Moore said. "In the grand scheme of things, I think it's great to make it a true team competition. You can't rely on a couple individual scores that you can string together. You have to work together as a team."
The Chiefs have proven they are very comfortable winning a baker tournament, having won the girls team title each of the first two years of the Ottumwa tournament. For the second straight year, Keokuk won a four-game final over Louisa-Muscatine using seven straight strikes to open a 237-133 win in the clinching fourth game.
"Our team has always enjoyed bowling baker games. We even do it in middle school for the kids as their coming up through those ranks," Moore said. "They really like it because they can lean on each other. If someone happens to make an error or leaves an open frame, they come back and try to pick up their teammates."
Marshalltown, meanwhile, won a battle of defending state champions for the boys baker title at Champion Bowl. After taking the first two baker games from defending 1A state champion Louisa-Muscatine, including a thrilling 190-189 opener, the Bobcats had respond after the Falcons won 226-192 and 216-159 in the third and fourth bakers, sending the championship match to a winner-take-all fifth baker game.
"You start thinking about just wrapping things up when you're up two games, but Louisa-Muscatine is a great team," Marshalltown head boys bowling coach Don Wilder, Jr. said. "That was my fear, even with a two-game lead. Louisa-Muscatine can score and score in bunches."
Ultimately, Marshalltown prevailed in the decisive game by avoiding an open frame until the 10th. Five strikes, including three to open the final game, along with four important spares allowed the Bobcats to win 210-178 in the 24th overall baker game of the day for the defending 3A state champions.
"That's what it has to be if you're going to be successful in bakers. You really have to close those frames," Wilder, Jr. said. "You can't have opens. That just gives the opponent the opportunity to take advantage. With a team like Louisa-Muscatine, they'll take advantage of it.
"We had to stay clean in that final baker game. That's kind of what I told them going into that final game. Have fun, get loose and stay clean."
Both the Ottumwa boys and girls were knocked out in the semifinal round of bracket play. The Ottumwa girls fell short of producing the top overall score in the opening 15 games, finishing second to Keokuk by 95 pins with a final total of 2,643, before opening bracket play with a 192-192 tie in the opening baker game against Louisa-Muscatine as Olivia Pilcher rolled a pair of key strikes in the 10th frame to keep the Falcons from taking a 1-0 lead in the semifinal match.
"I think the girls got a good taste of what it's like to bowl a lot and how much pressure there is under this format," Ottumwa head girls bowling coach Doug Techel said. "I was happy with the energy. I was happy with the majority of our spare shooting. That pressure is what you really have to prepare for. We'd like to have won, but you can learn a lot from a day like this."
After the 192-192 draw, Louisa-Muscatine won the next three baker games over Ottumwa to clinch a spot along with Keokuk in the finals. The Chiefs also needed four games to put away Marshalltown after the Bobcats edged Keokuk in game three, 170-162, to extend their girls semifinal match.
The Ottumwa boys, meanwhile, battled valiantly despite being shorthanded with several regular starters out due to illness. After rolling a 2,530 in the 15 opening bakers, the Bulldogs extended Marshalltown in a fourth game with an impressive 193-144 win in the third baker of a semifinal match before a 227-146 Bobcat win in game four clinched Marshalltown's spot in the finals.
"The boys actually shot above the target score I had for them in qualifying. The kids that would normally not get the chance to do this until next year or the year after got a taste of this is like," Ottumwa boys bowling coach Tom Maher said. "It'll help us in the future for those bowlers coming back next year, but it will also give the bowlers this year more of an appreciation for the other bowlers that weren't here that help move the team along."