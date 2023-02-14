MOUNT PLEASANT — Rae Ehret wasn't expecting to walk away from the Iris Bowling Center with any extra pieces of medal.
"I did not feel like I bowled well at all," the Fairfield senior said last Friday following the Southeast Conference bowling tournament. "I was expecting a lot higher scores from everyone."
Ehret finished out her career for the Trojan girls with one more individual accolade, earning all-conference honors with a ninth-place finish following a two-game series of 295. After bowling games of 150 and 145 on Friday in Mount Pleasant, Ehret closed out her high school career for the Trojans with games of 171, 226 and 145 on Monday at the Rose Bowl in Muscatine finishing seventh in the Class 1A girls regional tournament, finishing just 37 pins shy of returning to compete in a girls state individual tournament after qualifying as a junior in Class 2A.
"I didn't really think that I was going to qualify for state this year. It's tougher with just four individuals taken from each region in 1A. Last year, in 2A, eight individuals qualified from each region," Ehret said. "My scores this year have been lower. At this point, I just have to have fun. I can't stress myself out as much."
Both the Fairfield and Davis County girls found themselves competing in an uphill battle to get to state on the home lanes of 1A powerhouse Louisa-Muscatine. The Falcon girls won their home regional title with score of 2,996 distancing themselves from regional runner-up Durant by 487 pins.
Davis County, meanwhile, placed third with a score of 2,262. Fairfield finished fourth with a score of 2,036.
"We knew it was going to be tough, but we had some young ladies that could make a push," Fairfield head bowling coach Chad LaRue said. "The goal going is was to give it a go and see if we could push for a state berth. If you're going to be the best, you have to beat the best. We've been pushed in our conference every year by teams like Keokuk. They push us and drive us. The young bowlers see that and see where they need to grow."
Ehret has enjoyed the competition, especially from Keokuk who qualified on Monday on their home lanes for the 2A state team tournament. The Chiefs pulled away from Mount Pleasant and individual conference champion Addie McGehearty, winning the Southeast Conference girls team title with a score of 2,833 beating the Panthers by 214 pins.
"Keokuk is one of the top teams in the state and have some of the best bowlers in the state," Ehret said. "Rachel Moore had one of the best series of the season on out lanes. I love that. I love bowling people that are really good, because you can always learn new things from them."
The Fairfield boys will send Ethan Cass to compete in the Class 1A individual state bowling tournament next week. After managing just a 159 average at the Southeast Conference meet last Thursday, Cass clinched his first trip to state with scores of 203, 245 and 260 for a 708 three-game series on Tuesday at the Rose Bowl in the 1A boys district tournament.
"Anyone of our boys on any given day can end up finishing pretty high," LaRue said. "It's all about adjusting and covering. We stayed together as a team. We're going to be together solidly for the next two years. It's all about maturity with this group as they grow. They're going to get better and better."
Chase Johnson and Ian Aplara, who like Cass will be back on the lanes for Fairfield next year, both earned all-conference honors last Friday helping the Trojans boys to a competitive fourth-place finish in the Southeast Conference tournament with a team score of 2,546. Aplara edged Johnson for 11th place overall in the conference with a two-game average of 172.
"For us, that's a pretty good day to roll a 2,500 as a team," Johnson said. "We're still taking steps as a team. We've had some success this year. We're staying positive and trying to build on the positive things we've done as a team."
