Prep bowling: Trojan bowlers prepare to battle the best

FAIRFIELD — The competition is only heating up for the Fairfield High School bowling teams.
Chad LaRue's squad is looking forward to it.
The Fairfield boys bounced back after a tough Southeast Conference home loss to Burlington, knocking off Keokuk on Tuesday at Arrowhead Bowl. As was the case at Flamingo Lanes against the Grayhounds, Fairfield and Keokuk were separated by less than 100 pins with the Trojans edging the Chiefs 2,392-2,347.
"I couldn't be more proud of their effort," LaRue said. "We knew Burlington would be coming in to beat us. They heard about some of their success, so it motivated them to knock us off.
"We've felt like we've had a team capable of competing with a high-quality program like Keokuk. Just like with Burlington, we knew it was going to be one of those days where it was going to take every frame to decide it. Sometimes, they fall. Sometimes, they don't. I'm really proud of how our kids fought."
Burlington was able to rally in the fifth and final baker game against the Fairfield boys, rolling 12 strikes in the final 13 frames to earn the 63-pin win with a team score of 2,572. The Trojans came all the way back from a 80-pin deficit after individual play, taking a 15-pin lead into the final baker game.
"We'll catch them over at Mount Pleasant at the conference meet," LaRue said of Burlington. "We were able to get some big spares and closed a lot of frames in the baker rounds, but when you've got a team going on a run of strikes like (Burlington) did against us, it hurts."
Chase Johnston led Fairfield with a 179 average against Burlington, finishing eight total pins ahead of sophomore teammate Ian Aplara for top individual honors in the dual. At Keokuk, Dalton Drish led the way with a 191 average while Aplara added a 321 two-game series total to set up the Trojans for the impressive road win over the Chiefs.
"I just told everyone to hit their shots and make your spares. This was going to be the last chance to get through them," Aplara said. "It's very rare that you stay behind the entire time and come back in the last baker. You've got to take that lead early.
"I told everyone to do the best they could. When things didn't go their way, you just try to support your teammates and deal with it the best you can."
Fairfield and Keokuk will get to see each other again this weekend as the Trojans join a talented field of teams coming to Champion Bowl to compete in Ottumwa's baker tournament. The Trojans, Chiefs and Bulldogs will be joined by Louisa-Muscatine, Marshalltown, North Scott, Muscatine and Marshalltown.
"Considering the year we had last year, which was basically a rebuilding year, it's shows the resolve of these kids," LaRue said. "I see some big things ahead."
Rae Ehret and the Fairfield girls also showed resolve bouncing back from a one-pin loss to Davis County by rolling past Burlington at home for a 163-pin win posting a team total of 1,956. After missing a potential spare that would have beaten the Mustangs, Ehret came back to post a team-leading 176 average leading the Trojans to the Southeast Conference dual win over the Grayhounds.
"My overall score was better than it was against Davis County. I don't feel like I did any better or any worse. It was pretty much a steady day for me," Ehret said. "I felt bad that I let the team down, but it's a team sport. It's not just about me. The entire team is there for me and I try to be there for the team. I feel confident I can come through in those situations because I've done it before."
