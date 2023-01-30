FAIRFIELD — It certainly wasn't a fluke.
The Fairfield boys bowling team backed up their narrow win earlier this month over Keokuk at Arrowhead Lanes, winning even more decisively on Thursday at home.
The Trojans built a 110-pin lead after individual play, then built on the lead during the baker rounds. Games of 197 and 212 put Fairfield in command, so much so that head coach Chad LaRue was able to give five junior varsity bowlers the chance to experience action on the varsity level rolling fifth and final baker game of a 199-pin win over the Chiefs polishing off an overall 2,566 team score, over 100 pins better than the score needed to beat Keokuk earlier this month at Arrowhead Lanes.
"Keokuk has a hell of a coach. I wouldn't have brought those guys in for that final game without his approval," LaRue said. "He knew it was pretty much wrapped up after the fourth baker game. He was cordial about it. It was actually kind of a blessing to watch some of those kids go out there and step up to the opportunity. I couldn't be happier to see what those kids are capable of."
Ethan Cass led the Fairfield boys with a 219 opening game, ultimately posting a 409 two-game series. The Trojans were able to open an early lead on the Chiefs, forcing Keokuk to play catch-up while trying to figure out how to score consistently on the tough wood alleys at Flamingo Lanes.
"The lanes were a little bit difficult, but we seemed to make the right moves," Cass said. "We're used to these lanes. That kind of played to our advantage. We started off hot and they didn't.
"We're pretty proud of this. We've gotten destroyed by Keokuk in previous years. We're finally in a position to come out on top against them."
One bowler that appeared to have no problem at Flamingo Lanes was Rachel Moore, who led the Keokuk girls to an impressive 773-pin win over Fairfield. Moore carried a perfect game into the 10th frame during her first individual game, ultimately finishing with a 288, before rolling five straight strikes to open the second game posting a 268 for an impressive 556 two-game series.
"You always get a little nervous when you get that close to a perfect game," said Moore after coming within two strikes of her second career 300. "I started shaking a little more late in the game. That's the best I've bowled all season. It felt good to bowl like that at this point in the season."
Rae Ehret led the Fairfield girls with a 389 two-game series, including a 200 in the second game against the Chiefs. The Fairfield bowlers were back at home on Monday hosting Centerville and Washington before both teams head to Mount Pleasant for the Southeast Conference tournament at the Iris Bowling Center on Feb. 9.
