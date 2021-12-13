FAIRFIELD – It has certainly been a dramatic return to Flamingo Lanes for the Fairfield High School boys bowling team.
For the second straight home meet, the Trojans battled deep into the final baker game battling for a Southeast Conference win. Two weeks earlier, three late strikes allowed Fairfield to jump ahead and pull away from Washington for a 21-pin season-opening win over the Demons.
Monday afternoon's battle with Mount Pleasant was even more dramatic. The Panthers and Trojans exchanged strikes in two of the final three frames with Fairfield answering each potential game-winning throw by the visitors, ultimately earning a 16-pin victory with a final team score of 2418, erasing a 34-pin deficit over the final four games and a nine-pin Mount Pleasant lead ending the fifth and final baker game.
"The middle of the lineup really stepped up for us. It got to a point where it was pretty amazing to watch," Fairfield head bowling coach Chad LaRue said. "When we saw a 30-pin lead to start the baker round turn into a 34-pin deficit, there was kind of a question as to what we were going to do.
"We haven't hit over 2,300 in either of our last two meets. We barely got over 2,000. To go out there and have almost a 400-pin improvement when we had to have it was pretty remarkable."
Leading the charge was Ian Aplara. After a modest 161 opening game, the Fairfield freshman rolled three straight strikes to open a 247 second game, finishing with eight strikes in the game to produce a career-best 204 average as the Trojans were able to stay 31 pins in front of Mount Pleasant after individual play.
"I just found my mark," Aplara said of his second game. "My teammates did a good job keeping us in there in the opening game. They also pulled through along with me in the second game, but those early strikes for me were huge in that game. Starting out good is the biggest confidence booster."
Mount Pleasant (3-2, 3-1 Southeast) hammered back in the first of the five baker games, rolling eight straight strikes to pull ahead with a 225. Fairfield (2-1, 2-1 Southeast) responded by chipping away at the lead, taking slim leads late in the third game before a trio of 10th-frame strikes by Alec Payne put the Panthers back on top by 17 pins heading into the fourth.
"What was nice from our guys was the maturity of our freshmen," LaRue said. "They stayed calm even in the face of that Mount Pleasant run in the first baker game. They just kept trugging it out. We're a team that is building. We're going to be a very good team for years to come.
"I can't be happier to have this house open again. It allows these kids to come out and bowl."
The Mount Pleasant girls came away with a Southeast Conference win against Fairfield, using a balanced attack to beat the short-handed Trojans by 651 pins with a team score of 2,377. Tori Hixson and Bethany Drury each produced 171 averages for the Panthers with Drury's 185 second game leading all female bowlers in any game, giving Mount Pleasant (3-2, 3-1 Southeast) a commanding 441-pin lead heading into bakers.
Karen Ehret led the Fairfield girls (1-1, 1-1 Southeast) with a 164 average, including a 173 opening game. The Trojans bowled without junior Nicole Robb, keeping Fairfield from making a stiffer challenge against the balanced Panthers.
"We were down a little bit with Nicole being out ill, but Karen Ehret is Miss Consistent for us," LaRue said. "We also got a solid effort from Elizabeth Hootman with a 122 average. She's improving every day and just had her best practice series on Friday. If we would have had our full six girls out there, it would have been a big difference. We probably lost 300 pins just going in with five bowlers instead of six."
Both Fairfield bowling teams will be off until after the holiday break. The Trojans next roll at home against Davis County on Monday, Jan. 10.