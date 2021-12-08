SIGOURNEY – Just two pins stood between Ethan Zieglowsky and his first 300 game.
"In the fifth frame, I kind of got it a little outside and it came in a little light," the Washington senior said after leaving the 10 pin standing in the second frame during Wednesday's triangular dual at Keokuk County Bowl in Sigourney. "I thought the second shot, I felt like, was pretty good. It was just an unlucky break."
Despite leaving one pin standing in the fifth and one in the 10th, Zieglowsky was able to post the top series of the triangular following up a 257 opening game with a 266 in the second game. The senior's 523 total led Washington to dual wins over Sigourney-Keota and West Burlington-Notre Dame as the Demons finished the day posting a team score of 2,468, beating out S-K by 152 pins and WB-ND by 287.
It wasn't the first time that Zieglowsky flirted with perfection.
"I was down at a meet in Mount Pleasant and had a perfect game going through the front 10 when the seven pin stood up," Zieglowsky said. "It's kind of the thing about bowling. You don't always get what you want."
Zieglowsky was able to guide the Demons (3-2) through the baker rounds, protecting a 162-pin lead against S-K. In the season's first dual at Fairfield, Washington lost a lead in the final baker game as the Trojans rallied in the final four games for a 21-pin Southeast Conference win.
On Wednesday, S-K cut Washington's lead down to 121 after two baker games. Zieglowsky rallied his teammates, leading to a 170 response in the third baker game that included three spares and a strike to put the Cobras out of reach.
"We had a conversation and talked about the open frames were killing us," Zieglowsky said. "We talked about where we wanted to go. We decided the only way to go was up."
Brock Alderson, who led the Cobras with a 198 average in the individual games, found himself throwing next to Zieglowsky as the two anchored their teams throughout the meet. Alderson did his best keep the Cobras (2-1) within striking distance, ultimately anchoring S-K to a pair of 178 bakers to close out a 2,316 team total, a 134-pin improvement from Friday's season-opening dual win at Centerville.
"It was a lot of fun to bowl with Ethan. We're always nice and friendly with each other," Alderson said. "The higher the competition level, the better you bowl. You just try to keep trying to match strikes."
Ultimately, Zieglowsky posted the third-highest series in the state with his 262 average on Wednesday, setting the tone for a potential run at qualifying and contending in the Iowa High School Class 1A boys state bowling tournament.
"I saw a lot of shots go through the pocket, which is a big confidence boost to any bowler in the state," Zieglowsky said. "I'm up there with the best of the best, but you just have to keep coming to practice and working to get better every day."
Samantha Bombei produced a pair of 181 games to lead the Sigourney-Keota girls. The Cobras were bowling short-handed with Hannah Alderson out dealing with a hand injury.
"She'll be out until at least after Christmas break," S-K head bowling coach Austin Bruns said of Alderson. "I'm glad Samantha was able to pick up the slack. Hopefully, we can get them to bowl that well together when Hannah comes back."