OTTUMWA — Chance Swan was feeling it. He was in the mood for it.
It's safe to assume Swan isn't the only Fairfield student that feels that way this week.
Swan led the Trojan bowling team to a win over Mount Pleasant on Monday afternoon at Champion Bowl, posting a 247 in his very first game of the season. The Fairfield senior followed up with a second game of 219, averaging 233 for the day to help the Trojan boys win by 329 pins with a final team score of 2,477 against the Panthers.
The numbers were just a part of the story. In fact, it was a small part of a pretty big day for students at Fairfield who returned to the classroom on Monday after going to an all-virtual learning format due to the recent rise in cases of the coronavirus, putting a halt on all Trojan athletic activities.
The Fairfield girls also scored a win over Mount Pleasant, beating the Panthers by 192 pins with a season-opening team score of 2,106. The wins were the first events of the winter sports season for Fairfield athletics with wrestling, girls and boys basketball beginning later this week while the Fairfield members of the Ottumwa High School swim team will finally dive into the pool Thursday for competition.
"The important thing is to get the kids back to school. I'm a firm believer that in-house education is the best way to go," Fairfield boys bowling coach and former longtime Pekin teacher Bryan Marlay said. "I want teachers to teach and kids to be back in the classroom. We need to make sure it's safe. That's the whole thing. We try to make it as safe as we can for these kids."
Part of making it safe for the Fairfield bowling team is playing and preparing for this season away from home. Champion Bowl will be hosting the Trojans throughout this season while Flamingo Lanes in Fairfield remains closed due to restrictions put in place to fight the spread of COVID-19.
"We're very fortunate that (Champion Bowl owner) Mark (Frymoyer) allows us to come over here. We're very thankful that he's allowing us to host our meets here and working with us on practice times," Marlay said. "It's important the kids understand the situation we're in. We're getting the opportunity to bowl because someone is helping us out. We need to take advantage of that.
"Have fun, come over here and be responsible so we can bowl as well as we can for as long as we can."
Fairfield was led by a pair of seniors during Monday's season-opening wins. McKayla Taylor followed a 158 opening game with a 183 to post a team-best 341 two-game total before anchoring the Trojan girls in competitive baker games with the Panthers, ending with Mount Pleasant shaving just three total pins in five games off Fairfield's 195-pin lead after individual play.
"We haven't been able to be out here much over the past month," Taylor said. "I just really love bowling. I was really excited to bowl today. It's definitely strange and not something we're used to, but it's something we're going to be getting used to. It's the new normal for everyone. I just really enjoy being able to get back to seeing friends at school and getting to do sports again."
Fairfield was right back at Champion Bowl on Tuesday, this time one of three guests along with Oskaloosa to bowl against the hometown Ottumwa Bulldogs. After Tuesday, the Trojans will have another extended break in the season.
This one, however, was always scheduled with the regular break for all schools across the state for the holidays. Fairfield is set to return to the lanes in January with what everyone hopes will be a full two months of athletics and activities represented by the orange and black of the Trojans.
"The kids have been flexible. Every time I say what the plan is, I tell them it could change at any minute," Fairfield girls bowling coach Lisa Greenig said. "It's going to be a challenging season, but our kids are up to it. The shirts they wear say "this is how I roll." It might as well say "roll with it." We're going to have to continue to roll with everything that comes our way."