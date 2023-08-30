ALBIA — After a week of sizzling heat, the athletes at the Albia cross-country meet frolicked in cooler temperatures on the Albia Golf and Country Club course on Monday. The Albia girls and the Pella Christian boys each showed superior depth and ran away with the team titles.
The Lady Dees placed four runners in the top ten and nearly doubled the score on runner-up Pekin. The Dees totaled 27 points while the Panthers totaled 60 points. Pella Christian was third with 74, Grandview Christian was fourth with 76 and Knoxville was fifth with 127. Several teams did not have enough runners to qualify for the team scoring.
The Lady Dees had the individual champion in McKenna Montgomery and she was joined in the top 10 by Serene Thompson (third), Avery Major (fourth) and Juiana Brown (seventh). Both Montgomery and second place finisher Chloe Glosser of Pekin went well under 20 minutes on the course and those are fine times for this early in the season.
In addition to Glosser, Pekin had Lauren Steigleader in the top ten at sixth. Pella Christian placed Jaclyn Holmes at fifth and Bailey Vos at 10th. Van Buren did not have enough runners to qualify for team honors, but Rylee Phillips finished eighth and Kaylee Snowgren was ninth.
“It has been fun running together as a team,” Montgomery said. “I was a little nervous at first, but once we got into the race and settled in. Chloe provides great competition and it is fun to run with her. It was much nicer to run tonight. We got through the heat okay. We had a pool practice one day and we had some early morning and late evening workouts. At this point we just want to get better.”
Albia coach Todd Ratliff was very pleased with his team’s performance.
“They showed a lot of heart and gave a great effort," Ratliff said. “I am so impressed by their work ethic. I gave them the month of June off and still most of them came in to work out. They just enjoy working together.”
Pekin coach Davis Eidahl was very pleased with his team’s work.
“We are so young,” Eidhal said. “We just use this meet to look for ways we can help these girls get better. They showed tonight that they could be a team to contend with in Class 1A.”
Glosser shared that she and Montgomery have developed quite a rivalry over the past year.
“We battled in cross-country last fall and on the track in the spring,” Glosser said. “Now we are back to cross-country. I was able to beat her on the track, but she gets me on the course. It is always good competition and we push each other to get better."
Look for Albia in Class 2A and Pekin in Class 1A to be among the top teams in the postseason chase. Albia will be at Wayne on Thursday while Pekin will host their own meet at Wildwood Park in Ottumwa.
Pekin and Pella Christian battled it out for the boys crown with the Eagles taking the title (53-68). Both teams put three runners in the top 10, but the Eagles had the lower places from their secondary runners. Knoxville copped the third spot and Albia came in fourth with 100 points. Van Buren notched the firth place while Cardinal was eighth with 223 points and Moravia finished ninth with 262.
Pekin’s Brady McWhirter was the individual winner taking a win over Knoxville’s Isaac Rankin while the third place went to Van Buren County’s Lincoln Bainbridge. Albia’s Ethan Staltzer grabbed fourth place and Pella Christian’s Sawyer Meinders was fifth. Pekin’s Jae Don Wolver notched sixth place and seventh went to Cael Cook of Knoxville. Pella Christian took the eighth and ninth places with Paxton Bouma and Deacon Branderhorst and Pekin’s Mason Dahlstrom was 10th.
“Our boys are really young,” Ratliff said. “So fourth place at this point is okay. We are just trying to build strength at this time. It is a big jump from the races they ran in the spring to the five kilometers. We want to get stronger and our goal is a simple one. That is to be the best we can be.”
PREP CROSS-COUNTRY
Albia Invitational
Girls
Albia (27) – 1. Mckenna Montgomery 19:11.10, 3. Serene Thompson 21:11.20, 4. Avery Major 21:23.90, 7. Juliana Brown 22:12.60, 14. Lily Buckingham 22:38.00.
Pekin (60) – 2. Chloe Glosser 19:45.40. 6. Lauren Steigleder 22:02.40, 11. Audrey Farriss 22:33.80, 20. Abby Guise 25:06.90, 21. Callie Deutschle 25:06.90.
Van Buren County – 8. Rylee Phillips 22:16.00, 9. Kaylee Snowgren 22:17.30.
Centerville – 20. Lauren Phillips 23:53.30, 33. Layla Strode 25:33.80.
Boys
Pekin (68) – 1. Brady McWhirter 16:56.10, 6. Jae Don Wolver 17:47.90, 10. Mason Dahlstrom 18:09.30, 23. Cole Millikin 19:28.40, Lane Farriss 19:52.90.
Albia (100) – 4. Ethan Staltzer 17:37.10, 11. Ethan Yarkosky 18:17.20, 22. Brendan LaHart 19:26.30, 29. Ben Wilson 19:58.90, 34. Dylan Renaud 20:50.90.
Van Buren County (114) – 3. Lincoln Bainbridge 17:12.40, 12. Gavin Noll 18:22.60, 15. Landry Loeffler 18:52.20, 31. Kaden Farris 20:53.30, 48. Isaiah Meek 22:28.70.
Cardinal – 21. Christian Vass 19:22.50.
Centerville – 30. Euan Lechtenberg 20:01.50.
Moravia – 37. Gable Whitlow 21:00.80.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.