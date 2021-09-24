LAKE RATHBUN – Lauren Phillips may be wearing Centerville black and red.
Phillips, however, has plenty of friends that wear the blue and red of the Albia Lady Dees. For the second time in three nights, Phillips ran had plenty of close friends from Monroe County to run with as the Centerville sophomore followed a seventh-place run at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Tuesday (22:35.8) with a fifth-place finish on Thursday at the Moravia Mohawk Invitational.
Phillips was the fastest runner not competing for Albia in the girls race on The Preserve Course, crossing the finish line on Thursday in 23:13.15. The 10th-ranked (2A) Lady Dees easily clinched their second team title in three days as Serene Thompson, Avery Major, Olivia Sheffield and Lily Buckingham all ran together throughout the girls race with Thompson scoring the win in 22:51.2.
"All those girls are my friends. We always hang out together before races and we always warm up together," Phillips said of the Albia runners. "We took off together. I was able to stick with them for most of the race. They just got ahead of me right at the end."
Thompson, one of three Albia freshmen that were part of the lead pack on Thursday, didn't even realize just how closely packed together the Lady Dees were. After crossing the finish line first, Thompson turned around to find Major coming home in 22:51.2 followed by Sheffield in 22:55.79 and Buckingham in 23:01.01.
"It was really cool and congratulate all the girls as they finished," Thompson said. "I actually didn't know who was behind me. I thought it was another team, which is probably one of the reasons I sped up a little more at the end. To be able to turn around and see my teammates is amazing. We all worked together and pushed off each other to do the best that we could."
The Albia girls entered Thursday night fresh off a win over third-ranked (1A) Pekin 48 hours earlier at the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Invitational. The Lady Dees edged the Panthers by 14 points (43-57), avenging a season-opening loss in Albia's home meet just three weeks earlier.
Thompson again led the Lady Dees at EBF, finishing fifth in 22:16.34. Albia was able to pack in behind Thompson to win the team title with Sheffield (eighth in 22:40.66) and Buckingham (ninth in 22:41.52) cracking the top 10 while Major (12th in 22:55.91) and Juliann Brown (14th in 23:06.41) clinched the team title as Albia had all five scoring runners finish after Lauren Derscheid (second in 21:18.03) and Lauren Steigleder (third in 21:37.75) gave the Panthers a head start in the race for the team title.
"We're just blessed with kids that work extremely hard," Albia head cross-country coach Todd Ratliff said. "The kids work together and they support each other. That's what I see as a head coach. The hardware is nice, but seeing them interact with each other and make the improvements together is really what we want to focus on."
The 14th-ranked Albia boys, meanwhile, followed up a runner-up finish on Tuesday at EBF, scoring 71 points finishing 39 points shy of Central Decatur for the team title, by completing a team championship sweep on Thursday at the Mohawk Invite. Dawson Bonnett and Ethan Stalzer paced Albia to a 31-point win over Lamoni (18-49) by finishing 1-2 in the boys race at The Preserve with Bonnett taking the win over Stalzer by 13.21 seconds, crossing the finish line in 18:53.3.
"It's not just having 1-2 in the race. We had 4-6 (John Pistek in 20:04.12, C.J. Ratliff in 20:30.18 and Grant Wilson in 20:54.74) in the boys race," Bonnett said. "Between that and the eight girls that placed in the top 10 was a great showing for the entire program."
Stalzer scored a top-five finish at EBF for the Blue Demons, finishing fourth in 18:16.02, while Bonnett secured a top-10 for the Blue Demons on Tuesday finishing eighth in Eddyville in 18:20.25.
The Cardinal girls finished as the runner-up to Albia at Moravia on Thursday, scoring 60 points after 188 points at Eddyville lifted the Comets to a seventh-place finish by seven over the Rockets on Tuesday. Araceli Tapitillo led the Comets in both races this week, placing 30th in 24:56.55 on Tuesday in the larger EBF meet before finishing 13th on Thursday at Lake Rathbun in 25:56.48.
Kaitlynn Glenn led the EBF girls, finishing 33rd in 24:58.11 on Tuesday. The Pekin boys finished fifth at EBF with 129 points, edging out the Rockets by 18 while finishing one point short of Clarke for fourth place.
Zack Wise crossed the finish line in third place for the Panther boys in 17:58.81. Sam Seddon led EBF, finishing 15th in 19:24.05.
Karson Kirkpatrick led the Cardinal boys at EBF, finishing 28th in 20:35.58 on Tuesday. Gavin Grove paced the Comet boys on Thursday at the Mohawk Invite, finishing 17th in 23:40.21.
Euan Lechtenberg placed 38th for the Centerville boys at Eddyville, crossing the finish line at Ike Ryan Field in 21:36.85. Lecthenberg was 13th on Thursday at The Preserve, finishing the race in Appanoose County in 21:56.7.
The Moravia boys finished third in total points at their home meet, scoring 68 points total led by a 12th-place run from junior Matthew Seals in 21:40.65. Hayden Brinegar, representing Moulton-Udell in the boys race, finished 22nd in 25:57.68.