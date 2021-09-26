Albia teammates Lily Buckingham, Olivia Sheffield, Avery Major and Serene Thompson head around the corner midway through the girls race on Thursday at the Moravia Mohawk Invitational at The Preserve Course on Lake Rathbun. Major won the sophomore girls race on Saturday at Pekin's annual Grade Races, held at Waterworks Park in Fairfield, while Thompson edged Buckingham and Sheffield as the the Albia teammates produced the top three times in the girls freshman race.