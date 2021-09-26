FAIRFIELD – The most unique high school cross-country meet of the season was highlighted by the experience of the third-ranked (1A) Pekin girls and the youthful promise of 10th-ranked (2A) Albia Lady Dees on Saturday.
Davis County, however, claimed the most team and individual titles at the Pekin Grade Races as runners competed solely against athletes in their own classes from seventh graders all the way up to senior runners competing in the opening two races of the day. The Mustangs, led by all-state athlete Carson Shively, edged Albia for the team title among senior boys while Shively beating out Pekin senior Zack Wise by 36 seconds in the opening race crossing the finish line in 16:43.
The Pekin girls won the senior race, beating out No. 11 (2A) Davis County by four points with Lauren Derscheid finishing as the top female senior runner in the race in 20:56. Davis County senior Macy Hill was second to Derscheid in the race in 21:17 while Pekin senior teammate Sarah Eubanks finished third in 23:02.
Davis County proved to have the best junior runners in the field, winning both the girls and boys junior team titles. Addison Stuchel (22:09), Makayla Bachman (22:12), Jada Will (22:55) and Sadie Spargur (24:26) represented the Mustangs as the top four junior female runners at Waterworks Park while Micah Carrol (20:00) and Drake Hamm (20:15) led the Davis County boys past Highland to the junior boys team title, finishing second and third to John Pistek who won the junior boys race for Albia in 19:16.
Albia swept the sophomore team titles with wins by Avery Major (21:55) in the girls race and Ethan Stalzer (18:03) leading to the teams wins over Davis County among the 10th-grade athletes. Freshmen teammates Serene Thompson (21:19), Lily Buckingham (21:58) and Olivia Sheffield (22:27) posted the top three times in the girls freshmen race, lifting the Lady Dees to the freshman team title over Davis County and Pekin.
The Mustang boys added a freshman team title on Saturday, paced by a winning run of 18:55 by Aaron Cook in the freshman boys race. Davis County's championship haul included the eighth-grade team title and a win in the eighth-grade boys race by Cameron Hobbartt in 10:32.
Albia won the seventh-grade team title by a single point of Pekin and two points over Davis County with a winning run of 12:49 by Aliyah Hood leading the Lady Dees. McKenna Montgomery posted the top time in the eighth-grade girls race for Albia in 10:47 while the Pekin boys, led by a winning run of 10:34 by Mason Dahlstrom, won the seventh-grade boys team title by two points over the Blue Demons.